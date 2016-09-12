MPs eyeing new offices

Parliament poised for major building revamp, including plan for new office block

NZPA/Ross Setford A major revamp is in train for the parliamentary precinct. Parliament House is in front of the Beehive, the high rise Bowen House is to the far right. with the low-rise press gallery building in between.

The Government is set to sign off on a major revamp of the parliamentary precinct, including the option of a new office block to house MPs and staff.

Parliamentary Service confirmed it has been reviewing Parliament's accommodation options, with the lease due to expire in 2018 on the 22-storey Bowen House on the corner of Bowen St and Lambton Quay.

A spokeswoman said Cabinet has asked the service to investigate "a number of options" and report back by the end of this year.

But Leader of the House Gerry Brownlee has been sounding out other parties on their preferences with a proposal expected to be put to Cabinet for approval in November.

​Although no final price tag has been put on the plan, the new purpose-built block is considered the most cost-effective.

It is understood Opposition parties are keen on the option, but the Government is concerned at a possible public backlash.

In the 1990s a proposal to put the Beehive on wheels and move it to the site of the planned new building, to allow Parliament Buildings to be completed with an East wing in line with its original 1911 plans, was scuppered after a public outcry at the cost.

The land cleared for that, by the demolition of Broadcasting House on Museum St, is now a public park and would likely not be touched by the latest plan.

Other options are to extend the lease on Bowen House or move into a refurbished Bowen State building on Bowen Street - which is much further way from the main complex.

The $5m a year price tag on Bowen House, leased by Parliament since 1991, is considered too expensive to continue long term.

One source said the work was in the "conceptual phase" including lining up the plans with height restrictions in the district plan.

If it gets the go-ahead the new building would be erected on the current car park behind Parliament buildings and would house the staff and smaller parties currently in Bowen House.

The nondescript Beehive annex, housing the press gallery, which has an earthquake prone "yellow sticker", could be demolished and rebuilt potentially for those ministers who cannot fit into the Beehive - and are currently housed in Bowen House.

In that case the press gallery would likely be returned to offices adjacent to the debating chamber that it occupied before Parliament building was refurbished and earthquake-strengthened in the early1990s.

The review was prompted not only by the looming expiry of the Bowen House lease, but also changing office demands, with computer-based work and a greater willingness for teams to work in open plan rooms.

Many existing offices in Parliament House and the Beehive were furnished with over-sized desks and huge wall units, which once housed volumes of statutes and records of debates, but are largely redundant in a modern office.

​In July 2015 Parliamentary Service general manager David Stevenson said agencies that support the Government and Parliament were spread over four different buildings in the precincts and the review would consider the effectiveness and efficiency of that arrangement.

He said at the time a "firmer plan" would be presented later in 2015. But the service did not want to pre-empt consultations by making its views public through the media.

An added problem was that Parliament no longer needs all the floors in Bowen House and it could be difficult to find a compatible tenant to work inside the security cordon around the precinct.

It had been 20 years since the practicality of parliamentary office space was assessed and the business of Parliament, and the working environment of political parties and agencies, had changed a lot in that time, he said.

