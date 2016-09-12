John Key backs Women's Minister Louise Upston over response to Chiefs stripper scandal

Prime Minister John Key has defended Louise Upston's refusal to comment on the Chief's stripper scandal.

Prime Minister John Key says Women's Minister Louise Upston is doing "a very good job", despite criticism over her response to the Chiefs stripper scandal.

NZ Rugby has been criticised after announcing its internal investigation found allegations of sexual assault in the scandal had not been proven.

The Chiefs' end-of-season celebrations at Okoroire hot pools, near Matamata, in early August made headlines after Scarlette, a stripper, alleged she was touched roughly by some players.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Women's Minister Louise Upston has faced criticism for her statements on the Chiefs stripper scandal.

The team received a formal caution but no further disciplinary action, despite NZR chief executive Steve Tew describing the situation as "incredibly disturbing".

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Louise Upston is doing a good job as Women's Minister, Prime Minister John Key says.

Upston has faced criticism for her comments on the Chiefs case, after saying it would "not be appropriate" to comment on the incident or NZ Rugby's investigation as it was "entirely a matter for" the union.

"As Minister for Women I am of course aware of the general media reports of these sorts of issues, where sportspeople have not upheld the high standards we expect of our role models, and where that is proven it is obviously disappointing," she said in a statement last week.

Upston has previously said she was "not interested in being a flag-waver" for feminism, while her support for Key after he pulled an Auckland waitress's ponytail also angered some.

Key said Upston was doing "a very good job" as Women's Minister, and her comments relating to the Chiefs case had been "accurate and reasonably strong".

"The matter ultimately is a matter for the investigation that was done by [NZ Rugby] on behalf of the Chiefs...

"She's not there to comment on every single thing that goes on, but she is entitled to make comments and she made them in that area."

Upston could choose whether or not to speak out on a topic, and she did not need to handle "every single issue that involves a woman," Key said.

Labour's sexual violence spokeswoman, Poto Williams, has said the NZR investigation failed to deal properly with the poor behaviour of the Chiefs, while Green Party women's affairs spokeswoman Jan Logie said the results of the inquiry were "deeply disappointing".

- Stuff