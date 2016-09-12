Labour drops in new poll

Labour falls to 26 per cent in new poll, NZ First rises after immigration concerns

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Labour leader Andrew Little is likely to come under pressure after a poor showing in a new poll.

Labour has fallen to 26 per cent in a new poll - on par with its disastrous 2014 election performance - while NZ First appears to be the main beneficiary of growing concerns about immigration in New Zealand.

The latest One News-Colmar Brunton poll has put pressure on Labour leader Andrew Little on the day before he leaves the country to attend a conference in Canada.

Labour's poor result - down three per cent from the previous poll - comes despite the party slamming the Government in recent months over its failure to tackle skyrocketing house prices and increasing levels of homelessness.

The Greens were up slightly to 13 per cent, leaving a sizeable gap between the two left-wing parties, on a combined 39 per cent, and National, steady on 48 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Immigration tipping point?

NZ First appears to be the big winner from recent headlines over immigration, with the same poll finding an 11 percentage point increase in the number of Kiwis who think the Government should let fewer migrants into the country.

The party rose two percentage points to 11 per cent, with leader Winston Peters putting pressure on the Government to deal with record immigration stretching public infrastructure and services.

In the preferred prime minister ratings, Little rose three percentage points to 10 per cent, just behind Peters on 11 per cent.

Key retained a healthy lead at 38 per cent, down one per cent from the previous poll.

- Stuff