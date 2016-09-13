Govt's family violence response

Family violence response to undergo major overhaul - Govt

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Prime Minister John Key will make a major announcement with Justice Minister Amy Adams today, on the way family violence incidents are responded to.

The Government is set to reveal a major overhaul of the way family violence is dealt with by the courts.

A raft of new laws are expected to focus on earlier and more effective intervention, Prime Minister John Key said.

"Police respond to 110,000 family violence callouts a year and kids are present at nearly two thirds of these."

Family violence rates in New Zealand were "unacceptable", he said. Changes were needed to give greater protection to women and children.

It's understood more than 50 new initiatives would be announced, including the introduction of a new family violence classification in the crimes act.

Key described it as a "comprehensive" suite of changes.

It would build on Government work already announced, through the work of the ministerial group on family and sexual violence, led by Adams and Social Development Minister Anne Tolley.

That included establishing a chief victims advisor, and an integrated safety response pilot to support victims and their families.

Penalties for breaching protection orders had also been increased, and the Government had installed alarms and locks in the homes of 750 family violence victims.

A new disclosure scheme had also been created, to make it easier for police to release a person's violent criminal past to a concerned partner or friend.

