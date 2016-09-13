Strangulation, coercion to marry and family violence to be new crimes with tough sentences - Govt

ONE NEWS The Prime Minister says more than "50 changes to the law" tackling family violence will be rolled out today.

Criminals guilty of family violence will have the offence flagged on their records and can be charged with a range of new crimes typical of domestic violence.

The Government will create new offences of non-fatal strangulation, coercion to marry and assault on a family member, which will carry tougher sentences than common assault.

Prime Minister John Key announced the $130m overhaul of the way family violence is dealt with by the Justice System.

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Prime Minister John Key and Justice Minister Amy Adams have announced major changes to the way family violence incidents are responded to.

The overhaul would see the safety of victims put at the centre of all bail decisions, as well as parenting and property orders.

KIRK HARGREAVES / FAIRFAX NZ Justice Minister Amy Adams has been part of the Ministerial Working Group on Family and Sexual Violence, alongside Social Development Minister Anne Tolley, since 2012.

Tougher penalties would also be enforced for people who committed crimes while subject to a protection order.

Key made the announcement alongside Justice Minister Amy Adams at a function at Te Papa, in front of a crowd of more than 100 high-ranking Government, justice and police officials.

He said the Government would not "shy away" from tackling the problem.

"The challenge of reducing family violence lies with all of us, with the Government, the police, social agencies and with everyone who knows that violence is occurring."

Police responded to about 110,000 family violence callouts a year and kids were present at nearly two thirds of these.

Family violence rates in New Zealand were "unacceptable", he said. Changes were needed to give greater protection to women and children.

"New Zealand's rate of family violence is horrendous. It has a devastating impact on individuals and communities, and a profound impact that can span generations and lifetimes," Adams said.

"Our suite of changes are directed to earlier and more effective interventions. We are focused on better ways to keep victims safe and changing perpetrator behaviour to stop abuse and re-abuse."

The reforms would require 53 law changes, across the Domestic Violence Act, Care of Children Act, Sentencing Act, Bail Act, Crimes Act, Criminal Procedure Act and the Evidence Act.

Help would be given to those in need, without them having to go to court. It would also be made easier for protection orders to be applied for; others will allowed to apply on a victims behalf.

Changes would also make it easier for police to gather evidence in family violence cases, while less traumatic for victims.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley, who was travelling to Geneva to appear in front of the UN, said in a statement that the package was only part of the change required.

"Laws alone cannot solve New Zealand's horrific rate of family violence. But they are a cornerstone element in how we respond to confronting family violence.

"It sets up the system, holds perpetrators to account and puts a stake in the ground," she said.

The announcement built on Government work already announced, through the work of the ministerial group on family and sexual violence, led by Adams and Tolley.

That included establishing a chief victims advisor, and an integrated safety response pilot to support victims and their families.

Since 2012, that included harsher penalties for breaches of protection orders, and alarms and locks installed in the homes of 750 family violence victims.

A new disclosure scheme had also been created, to make it easier for police to release a person's violent criminal past to a concerned partner or friend.

