ACT: Government are 'socialists'

ACT blasts tax redistribution - accuses National Government of socialism

RNZ The Government's coalition partner Act says the John Key led National Government is no longer hiding its socialist streak - it's bragging about it.

He's in Parliament thanks to National voters playing along, but is David Seymour biting the hand that feeds?

The ACT Leader has lambasted the Government over what he calls it's "socialist streak" - calling for tax relief for New Zealand's top earners.

He said Government "boasting" about income redistribution took "campaigning from the right and governing from the left to a whole new level".

David White ACT leader David Seymour says the National Party is a group of "socialists", and "they're proud of it".

His comments come after Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce released Treasury data showing income redistribution had increased, with the top 10 per cent of households forecast to pay 37.2 per cent of income tax in 2016/17, compared with 35.5 per cent in 2007/08.

"The National Party has quit hiding its socialist streak – it's boasting about it," said Seymour.

"Once again, ACT has to ask: What's the point in electing a National government that taxes and spends like a Labour one?"

He cited those earning more than $70,000 paying the top tax rate - "you're not really rich anymore".

But by Seymour's own admission, he was not attempting to appeal to the majority of New Zealanders.

"Elections are about choices, and my job is to offer a choice. John Key has cut taxes before, but I'd point out that he did it when ACT and National together had the numbers to pass legislation," he told Morning Report.

"He can't cut taxes at the moment because, for every single vote he's dependent on the Maori Party and UnitedFuture," he said.

"ACT's view is that the people who are getting whacked with higher and higher taxes need representation and that's what I'd like to offer."

Seymour said his own electorate of Epsom - one of New Zealand's wealthiest - was being taxed "more and more".

The latest One News-Colmar Brunton poll placed showed National with a firm grip on power, with 48 per cent support.

ACT did not register, gaining just five votes of support in a poll 1013 eligible voters.

Joyce said the data confirmed New Zealand's income tax and support system was redistributing incomes to households in need.

"Higher income households are paying a larger share of income tax than they were in 2008, and lower income households are paying less – the 30 per cent of households with the lowest incomes are forecast to pay just 5.4 per cent of income tax, compared with 6.3 per cent in 2007/08.

"For the 30 per cent of households with the lowest incomes, the $1.7 billion of income tax they are expected to pay will be more than offset by the $10.6 billion they will receive in income support," Joyce said.

