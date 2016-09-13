Parliamentary Service blocked email between MP and Fairfax journalist

CAMERON BURNELL Labour's Chris Hipkins had an email to a Fairfax journalist blocked by Parliamentary Service on Monday.

The screening and blocking of MPs emails by Parliamentary Service is "outrageous" and needs to stop, says Labour's Chris Hipkins

An urgent investigation is being called for by Labour after Hipkins had an email he was trying to send to a Fairfax journalist blocked on Monday night.

The email, which contained a document sourced through the Official Information Act, was blocked because "it contained sensitive words that were in violation of Government security classifications", Hipkins said.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Speaker of the House, David Carter, is waiting on a report from Parliamentary Service about why they blocked an MP's email.

The Speaker of the House, David Carter, is waiting on a report from Parliamentary Service about the matter and told MPs he would come back with a response on Wednesday.

Hipkins said Parliamentary Service told him they blocked the email. He was told it was a "clear breach of parliamentary privilege".

"That's outrageous, they have no right to be screening the emails being sent by Members of Parliament. It shouldn't matter where I got the information from, they've got no right to monitor my emails in the first place."

"I know that National is now cosying up to (Fiji Prime Minister) Frank Bainimarama but that doesn't mean they can adopt his dictatorial, anti-democratic methods here in New Zealand," he said.

On further investigation, Labour staff found various other examples in the last few weeks where emails had been blocked - previously they've not had any issues.

"If someone leaks a government document to me and I send it to media that's my business," Hipkins said.

Parliamentary Service provides support and administrative services to MPs and oversees their salary and allowances. They're also responsible for looking after the buildings and grounds at Parliament.

Hipkins said the issue was raised in 2013 when Parliamentary Services wrongly gave a ministerial inquiry emails between UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne and then-Fairfax journalist Andrea Vance.

The then-head of Parliamentary Services, Geoff Thorn, resigned amid the fallout.

"What this has done is tipped us off to the fact that they're monitoring what we're sending in our emails, which is completely unacceptable," Hipkins said.

"Clearly they haven't learned their lesson from last time."

A spokeswoman for Parliamentary Service said they were working with Carter to pull together a report and couldn't comment any further.

