Judith Collins spoken out about attack on police woman previously but silent on latest assault

RNZ A Māori academic is backing the Police Association and the Sensible Sentencing Trust in condemning the sentence given to the son of a Rich List family who punched a police officer unconscious.

Police Minister Judith Collins has previously thrown her support behind a female police officer who was attacked for a second time last year - this time by a rich-lister's son.

Labour is questioning why Collins is so quiet over a multi-millionaire winemaker's son's light sentence for a "serious violent attack" on a police woman.

The Opposition's police spokesman Stuart Nash said Collins has always been a "tough talking woman who stood up for men and women on the front line. What has changed so much that she's now publicly silent?"

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Nikolas James Posa Delegat, 19, in the dock of the Dunedin District Court.

Nikolas James Posa Delegat, 19, the son of winemaker Jim Delegat - estimated to be worth $450 million by the National Business Review - was sentenced to 300 hours' community service and ordered to pay $5000 following a "serious violent attack" on a female police officer.

When Constable Alana Kane, the victim of Delegat's attack, was assaulted in 2011 Collins didn't shy away from commenting on the attack - one of two incidents on the same weekend in Dunedin - saying it proved why harsher sentences were needed for people who attack police.

ROSS GIBLIN/ FAIRFAX NZ Labour's police spokesman Stuart Nash says a sentence of 300 hours' community service and a $5000 emotional harm repayment isn't good enough for a serious assault.

At the time Collins was reported saying she had spoken to all four officers involved in the weekend's attacks and the violence showed police "put their lives on the line every day they go to work".

She said there were some people who thought they could attack police, which was why the Government was supporting legislation, which would give harsher penalties to those who assaulted police and corrections officers.

Delegat, a then-first-year University of Otago student told Kane "get off me, cop" before punching her in the face, and several more times after she lost consciousness.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Police minister Judith Collins is known for her tough stance on crimes against police.

It was "a serious violent attack", Judge Kevin Phillips said of the alcohol-fuelled incident outside the popular Dunedin student haunt, Starters Bar, about 11pm on March 26, 2015.

"It nearly destroyed her life," Judge Phillips said.

Kane, who was in court for the sentencing, suffered a black eye and serious swelling to her face after being punched by Delegat.

She spent 15 hours at Dunedin Hospital after the incident, was off work and could not drive for two months and still suffered headaches.

Nash said six years ago there was a series of attacks against police officers and Prime Minister John Key said the Government had a duty to send a signal that such attacks were unacceptable.

"An attack on a policewoman who was assaulted so badly she spent 15 days in hospital and was on sick leave for two months, warrants a jail term, not continued silence from the Government," he said.

A spokeswoman for Collins said the minister couldn't comment on judicial decisions and "to the best of her knowledge she has never met Jim Delegat".

The appropriate charge for punching a police officer is not plain assault, but aggravated assault, Nash said.

"Minister Collins should be asking why Delegat was not charged under the more appropriate crime."

"The Prime Minister and Police Minister must come out and condemn the sentence as totally inadequate and state that Crown Law will appeal," he said.

"This would send a very clear message that this type of behaviour, against police will not be tolerated by our communities and offenders will be punished accordingly."

