Fleeing driver crackdown proposed

CHRIS MCKEEN/ FAIRFAX NZ Police Minister Judith Collins says introducing harsher penalties for failing to give information on the identity of a fleeing driver could be an incentive for those involved to name names - and in turn lead to more prosecutions.

Drivers fleeing police have injured dozens of innocent bystanders and police officers officers, a new report shows, amid a proposal for harsher consequences.

A crackdown on fleeing drivers is proposed in a Bill introduced to Parliament this week by Transport Minister Simon Bridges, and includes penalties of up to two years' disqualification from driving for failing to stop for police.

The move comes as new Ministry of Transport figures show 582 people were injured by fleeing drivers in the past five years. Of those. 82 were innocent bystanders and 51 were police officers.

FACEBOOK Teenager Eden Nathan, a passenger in a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old girl, died after a police pursuit this January.

The bill also proposes to strengthen courts' powers to confiscate fleeing drivers' vehicles permanently if they offend twice within four years.

Victoria University criminologist Professor John Pratt has questioned the logic of imposing harsher penalties – when the point of fleeing police is generally to avoid punishment.

SUPPLIED Sergeant Derek Wootton, who died in the line of duty, as he laid road spikes to halt a fleeing driver, who ran over and killed him.

"I don't think it will have much effect on these particular cases because people who do these sorts of things for the most part are likely to be young men who don't have much to lose in the first place."

Pratt suggested making it harder to steal cars and preventing problem drivers from getting behind the wheel in the first place was likely to be more effective.

A police and Ministry of Transport regulatory impact statement report for Cabinet signed off last week found fleeing drivers were predominantly young males.

Overall fleeing drivers were involved in 29 deaths – themselves or passengers – in the five years to 2014/15.

There were 2735 fleeing driver incidents in 2014/15, up 371 on the previous financial year.

The 106 recidivist fleeing drivers recorded in 2014/15 as having been charged three or more times was "particularly concerning as it means that these offenders have been through the court process on more than one occasion and are still refusing to stop for police," the report noted.

This January teenage girl Eden Nathan, 16, was killed when a stolen vehicle driven by another 15-year-old girl crashed during a police pursuit.

Porirua Sergeant Derek Wootton was killed by a fleeing driver as he laid road spikes to halt him in 2008.

Leonie Meyer's son, Callum Meyer, was killed after he failed to stop for police in 2015. She said says police should stop chasing people when it becomes dangerous.

"If they had stopped and arrested him at a later time they would have eventually got him. He might be alive today if they had done that.

"I'm really not sure tougher sentences will help. I think more help is needed when people are in jail and after they get out."

Police Minister Judith Collins said drivers would "chance their luck" because they knew police would pull out when there were safety concerns, which happened in about 55 per cent of pursuits.

About a fifth of drivers fled in stolen vehicles, which meant the rest were likely to be either the car owner or someone known to them, Collins said.

The prospect of confiscation and harsher penalties could provide an incentive to those "protecting someone" to name names: "When drivers attempt to flee police they are endangering the safety of their passengers, innocent road-using members of the public and police. All too frequently, fleeing police ends in crashes, serious injury or death. We are committed to doing something about this."

Police Association president Greg O'Connor​ said harsher court penalties did not address young drivers, and warned offenders had noticed officers increasingly abandoned pursuits - emboldening them to "have a go."

