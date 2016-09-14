MPs' emails continue to be monitored by Parliamentary Service until issue resolved

RNZ The Parliamentary Service is refusing to comment on claims by Labour MP Chris Hipkins it intercepted and blocked an email he tried to send to a journalist.

Parliament has five options for dealing with Parliamentary Service's blocking and screening of MPs emails - one of which is to scrap the encrypted system used by MPs altogether.

Speaker of the House, David Carter, addressed MPs concerns about their emails being monitored by Parliamentary Service on Wednesday after an investigation was called for on Tuesday.

The issue was revealed when Labour MP Chris Hipkins had an email he was trying to send to a Fairfax journalist blocked on Monday night.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne doesn't trust Parliament's email server with personal information.

Parliamentary Service confirmed to Hipkins they had blocked the email because the attachment he was trying to send contained the words "SEEMail" and "sensitive".

READ MORE:

* Parliamentary Service defends blocking email

* Parliament preparing plan to revamp office space for MPs and staff

* Beehive of activity during changeover

* Spy agency review calls for 'Civil Union' between SIS and GCSB

​* Expanding spy agency powers 'significant erosion of Kiwis' privacy

SEEMail is the agency used by Parliamentary Service, who administers administrative and support services to MPs, for emails sent by MPs and their staff.

INTHEHOUSENZ/YouTube Labour MP Chris Hipkins has questioned Parliament's email monitoring after an email he tried to send to a journalist was blocked.

Carter said the matter was "complex" and couldn't be resolved immediately, but he laid down five possible solutions to the issue:

* An MP may remove the SEEMail classification from an email or document they have received. Then it can be sent anywhere the MP wishes. While this would have solved Hipkins' immediate problem, it did not address the wider issue.

* Ministers could instruct departments not to apply SEEMail security to information being sent to MPs who are not ministers. OIA responses shouldn't be classified that way in the first place.

* If MPs are not satisfied with those two solutions, ministers could be given a separate email domain so that SEEMail applied only to them. That would require further discussion.

* Parliament could opt out of the system, entirely. However that carries with it considerable cyber security risks.

* A fifth possible solution, which required further testing, was for SEEMail to be applied only to communications with participating SEEMail organisations. Then MPs' emails to journalists and the public would be sent freely and without scanning or encryption.

Carter said he would discuss it further with the Parliamentary Service Commission at its next meeting.

Hipkins said it was impossible to even discuss the issue with the media because every time he tried to send an email to the journalist involved it was blocked and he'd been forced to hand deliver documents.

Labour MP David Parker asked for an assurance that security agencies, the Department of Internal Affairs and Parliamentary Service hadn't made copies or stored any of the emails being monitored.

Carter said he'd been given "an absolute assurance" the encrypted email system didn't "scan members' emails other than for spam filtering, viruses and SEEMail classifications".

An MP who had fallen victim to Parliamentary Service's snooping before was "shocked" by revelations it was up to its old tricks.

UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne had his email conversations with then-Fairfax journalist Andrea Vance wrongly handed over to a ministerial inquiry by Parliamentary Service in 2013.

The then-head of Parliamentary Service, Geoff Thorn, resigned amid the fallout.

Dunne had already quit as a minister prior to the ministerial inquiry after refusing to hand over his emails for an investigation into the leaking of a Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) report.

Dunne said he was "shocked" and "outraged" to hear Parliamentary Service was defending its computer security that is screening and blocking MPs emails if they contain words like "sensitive" or "classified".

The Privileges Committee made "very clear statements about the privacy of MPs communications" at the time of the ministerial inquiry into why Dunne's emails were handed over, he said.

"They appear to have fallen on deaf ears as far as the Parliamentary Service is concerned."

"I assumed in my own naivety perhaps that as a result of the 2013 investigations that things would have changed...the fact they've carried on unchanged horrifies me quite frankly."

Dunne said the public had every right to assume their communications with MPs were "treated in confidence".

"They don't expect it to be subject to external scrutiny."

He said the whole issue "struck at the core of public trust between constituents and their elected representatives".

"They won't provide information personal to them...if they think that confidence is going to be breached by some external agency."

"As a result of my own experiences in 2013 I've taken care to make sure that any sensitive material doesn't come my way via the parliamentary email system because I simply don't trust it," Dunne said.

- Stuff