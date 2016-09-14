Crone climate view 'backward'

Auckland mayoral candidate Vic Crone's climate change view 'backward'

STUFF.CO.NZ Vic Crone sounded like she has doubts about whether humans have caused global warming when she spoke to the Western Leader on Tuesday.

A mayoral candidate's refusal to state that climate change is caused by human activity is "very backward thinking", a top scientist says.

During an interview, Auckland mayoral candidate Vic Crone would not say if she believed the earth was warming due to man-made pollution.

"Gosh, that's a very contentious debate," she said.

"Of course you've got erosion right across Auckland ... whether you then say that's because of humans or it's actually a cycle – I'm not going to kind of get drawn into that debate."

Crone, who is currently Auckland's second-highest polling mayoral candidate, said it was clear that there were areas of the region where the environment was changing.

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Auckland mayoral candidate Vic Crone said global warming was a "contentious" debate.

"Council will need to keep on top of that and be designing communities and services with that in mind, absolutely."

Dr James Renwick, a professor of physical geography at Victoria University of Wellington, has slammed Crone's statement.

"The climate is changing and it is due to human activity and that is very clear from all sorts of lines of evidence," he said.

"To say that it's very contentious suggests a real lack of understanding of the area."

The evidence showed that human influence was the dominant cause of global warming, Renwick said.

"To try and say that we're not sure is very backward thinking."

Fellow Auckland mayoral candidate Phil Goff said it was "very hard to understand" why Crone had made the statement.

"I can only assume, giving her the benefit of the doubt, that it was a mistake," he said.

"The overwhelming evidence is that climate change is influenced by human activity.

"There might be one or two people in politics who don't believe that there is [human-induced] climate change, but they are fringe elements and I don't understand why [Crone] would want to align herself with them."​

John Palino, who is currently third in the mayoral polls, said he believed that human activity was the main cause of climate change.

"That's a personal view, that's not a scientific vew," he said.

"There are so many debates back and forth on whether it is or whether it isn't. None of us can really give you a scientific explanation or an answer."

