Which is NZ's dog city?

Local Government: How your council stacks up on dog control

SUPPLIED There are more than half a million pooches registered in New Zealand.

By law, all dogs (except working farm dogs) must be micro-chipped when they are registered for the first time. That task falls to local councils.

As council voting papers are sent out, Stuff has done a stocktake of how the different councils perform at dog control.

BEST AND WORST RATES OF MICRO-CHIPPING

The micro-chipping rule was enacted in 2006 so lost dogs could be found and to help identify dogs classed as dangerous or menacing.

Hamilton city has the highest rate of micro-chipped dogs in New Zealand, 93 per cent of the city's 9639 registered dogs had microchips in 2016.

Among city councils, Dunedin, Hutt, Nelson, Napier and Porirua all have microchipping rates over 80 per cent.

Nationally, 65 per cent of dogs are now microchipped, up from 52 per cent in 2013.

Invercargill is the city council with the lowest rate at 55.1 per cent.

Councils with the lowest rates tend to be in rural areas where there are likely to be a higher proportion of working dogs.

WHICH COUNCILS ARE PICKING UP THEIR GAME?

Palmerston North City has made big strides since 2013, 72.4 per cent of the city's registered dogs are now micro-chipped, up from 47 per cent in 2013.

Tauranga City has made relatively slow progress on micro-chipping compared with other city councils, 75 per cent in 2016 compared to 66 per cent in 2013.

Christchurch City has done only marginally better than Tauranga, 74.4 per cent in 2016 compared 63.4 per cent in 2013.

BEST RATES OF DESEXING

​Although desexing is not a legal requirement, rates of desexing are recorded by councils.

The Wellington region and the local authorities within it have high rates of desexing.

Porirua City Council has the highest in the country - 83.8 per cent of its registered dogs are de-sexed, followed closely by neighbouring Kapiti District and Wellington City. The two Hutt Valley councils are also in the top seven nationally.

The lowest rates tend to be in rural districts - Wairoa, Southland, Westland, Waitaki - Gisborne is a relatively large council with a low rate - just 9.5 per cent.

The exception is Hamilton City with at 37.5 per cent - a rate that has been falling since 2013 when it was 50.7 per cent.

WHERE ARE THERE MORE DANGEROUS DOGS?

Tiny Kawerau District, population circa 7000 - the smallest local authority in New Zealand - has the highest rate of dogs officially classified as dangerous or menacing at 6.7 per cent of all registered dogs.

Porirua City is next with just under 5 per cent, Hamilton is the only other city council inside the top 10 local authorities, with about 3 per cent of its registered dogs dangerous or menacing.

Wellington and Upper Hutt are the city councils with the lowest dangerous or menacing rates - both about 0.9 per cent.

The lowest rates in the country can once again be found in rural local authorities such as Central Otago, Mackenzie District and Central Hawke's Bay District.

WHAT CAUSES THE DIFFERENCES?

New Zealand Institute of Animal Control Officers national president Les Dalton said the variations in compliance, microchipping and desexing, could be partly explained by geography, consistency (and inconsistency) in applying legislation, and population density.

There are 552,236 registered dogs in New Zealand.

Dalton said registration figures and microchipping data obviously did not capture unregistered animals, or strays. For instance, in Auckland it was estimated there were around 20,000 unregistered dogs.

The largest unregistered dog populations would be in South Auckland, followed by Christchurch and the central North Island, he said.

"Officers find unregistered dogs every day."

The dog control framework was largely working but there was inconsistent application between councils.

"There's inconsistent application by all councils, some proactive, some not so active, funding, workload and the vastness of the area.

"I think [higher compliance] is councils making a concerted effort," Dalton said.

"Some district councils will have a mix of smaller urban and rural, maybe they don't have a high number of animal control officers. Most councils have two or three officers, Auckland has close to 50."

Hamilton City Council city safe manager Kelvin Powell said the authority's animal control team had reduced the cost of microchipping to $25 and officers focused on registration compliance.

"Because our microchipping price is low and we have a thorough follow up service when we know a dog isn't microchipped, we've seen a significant improvement in the number of dogs in Hamilton who are microchipped."

