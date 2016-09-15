Government urged to scrap 'one night stand' penalty for solo mums

123rf.com Welfare cuts aimed at penalising parents are hurting children most, say welfare groups.

The Government is being urged to scrap sanctions against single mums who can't or won't name their baby's father.

Auckland Action Against Poverty has launched a campaign to have the rule overturned, saying it is pushing families who are already struggling to survive into further hardship.

The penalty dates back to 1990 and has been retained in a major rewrite of the Social Security Legislation Rewrite Bill.

123RF Women who can't name their babies father are being thrust into hardship, say advocacy groups

It affects more than 13,000 sole mothers receiving a benefit, and more than 17,000 children, according to AAAP.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2015: Benefits rise in bid to tackle child poverty

* Solo mum racks up 36 years on benefit

* Beneficiaries having babies 'reason' for reform

The legislation imposes a weekly sanction of $22 or more on beneficiary sole mothers who have not identified the father of their child. After 13 weeks, Work and Income can increase the sanctions by $6 per week, making the sanctions $28 per week per child.

AAAP says nearly 98 per cent of those affected are women - though a small number of men are subject to the same sanctions.

AAAP said the sanctions increased the severity of poverty faced by sole parents and their children.

"To address poverty we need to radically increase peoples' incomes. Getting rid of the sanctions is one small step in increasing the incomes of those suffering from poverty in Aotearoa."

The sanctions were imposed in the 1990s amid concern about fathers skipping their responsibilities and were increased again in the 2000s by the last Labour Government.

There are exemptions where the mother gets pregnant but genuinely does not know who the father is, for instance after a one night stand.

Acting Social Development Minister Hekia Parata said through a spokesman she was advised the benefit policy has been linked to child support for decades.

"Section 70 was introduced in 1990. It encourages parents - usually the father - to contribute to the cost of raising their child. If a mother chooses not to name the father then they can have their benefit reduced. However, there are exemptions where staff can apply discretion."

"I understand that Social Development Minister Anne Tolley has asked for more information from the Ministry of Social Development on the effectiveness of this policy."

- Stuff