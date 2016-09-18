When Little met Trudeau

'Campaigning on problems not the answer' - Andrew Little takes leaf out of Justin Trudeau's book

Canadian PMO Labour leader Andrew Little met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while attending the Global Progress Summit in Montreal.

A focus on economic inclusiveness and long-term solutions, rather than campaigning on problems, will guide Labour into election year, leader Andrew Little says.

He's returned from the Global Progress Summit in Montreal, at which he rubbed shoulders with fellow left-wing leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and International Rescue Committee David Miliband.

The summit brought together centre-left policy makers and politicians from across North America, Europe and Australasia to debate challenges set to dominate the coming decades.

Little touched down late Sunday afternoon and, despite a "disaster" trip back to New Zealand, said time spent with Trudeau and other social democratic leaders was eye-opening.

"Every flight was delayed, connections were missed, my bag's gone missing, but there you go."

An intimate working lunch, hosted by Trudeau for about 10 key figures including Little, was a chance to talk about where centre-left parties were heading collectively.

"And because of Justin Trudeau's election, Bill Shorten's close run and Sadiq Khan's success in the London mayoralty, there's a sense of optimism and confidence.

"So there was a question of talking about what that means, and talking about what we offer that conservative parties aren't. It was about the acceptance of the need for greater diversity and and understanding about economics that is more inclusive," Little said.

"No one's got the magic solution for that, but there's an acceptance that we have to do better."

It was important to avoid painting false dichotomies, where "the idea that we can pay working people a lot better, but that it's bad for company profitability or bad for economics - it's not".

Little said a point made by Trudeau - "that we can either solve problems or we can use the existence of them for short-term political gain" - was something he would look to apply in his own approach.

"What we have to offer are solutions, however hard or long-term they may be, we've got to make sure we are solutions-focused, not just campaigning on a problem."

Wealth creation and wealth distribution were long-term issues that needed to be faced immediately.

And they were major issues Little said Prime Minister John Key should tackle, when he speaks to the world's leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, this week.

"He's been a head of Government now for eight years, he's not unused to international politics.

"He will carry a level of seniority, so it is an opportunity for him to talk about some of the bigger issues; climate change obviously following the Paris Agreement, he should talk about inequality and sustainable economic development," Little said.

Key should also address growing tensions between the United States, China and Russia.

"I think we might be a small country, far away, but New Zealand's reputation internationally is a strong one and him as a Prime Minister of eight years standing will carry a bit of weight. "

But while Key carried weight as an experienced world leader, Trudeau was a "total political rockstar", Little said.

And if Little's phone wasn't on the fritz he may have had the chance to compare shirtless pictures with the Canadian PM.

It was perhaps lucky for Little however, given his nude rug portrait was only an artist's impression of what he might look like, whereas a number of recent shots of Trudeau without a top on, are all him.

"No we didn't get a chance to do that. I took my selfie, and then my phone played up - I didn't have a chance to go through the rest of my photo file.

"He's very charming, very personable and very friendly, he knew where New Zealand was, which I guess was a good thing."

