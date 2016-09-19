Gunning for the top job - Clark reveals her strategy

Helen Clark has revealed her strategy for winning the top job at the United Nations - to be the last one standing once the gunsmoke has cleared.

"The strategy has been to stay in this race and when there's the shoot-out at the O.K. Corral to be standing there as an option," Clark told reporters in New York on Monday.

Clark was speaking after a meeting with Prime Minister John Key in New York, where they plotted the next steps in the battle to win over big hitters like Russia and the United States to Clark's cause as the next straw poll looms to decide the leader out of a crowded field.

SUPPLIED John Key and Helen Clark in New York, where they plotted the next steps in the battle for Clark to become UN Secretary General.

The importance of Clark's bid was underscored by her visit being one of Key's first official engagements after touching down in New York, a city which is on edge following the Chelsea bombing.

Key will use his speech to the UN later this week to push Clark's cause by calling for the UN to appoint a woman Secretary General for the first time in its 70-year history.

Key said he remained convinced Clark was the best person for the job.

"The UN needs to step up and pick a candidate that can actually do the right thing by the organisation, by the countries they represent. The role is a very important and significant one. We can see by the crisis playing out in Syria how important it is to have a strong Secretary General. We've been consistently of the view Helen has all the credentials, a proven track record for that role so we have a wide range of bilateral meetings this week and huge opportunity to discuss (her candidacy)off line."

Clark said she had received huge support from Key and Foreign Minister Murray McCully as well as the "Kiwi public."

"It's been absolutely incredible. I haven't seen any other candidate have this level of support from the home team."

She said geopolitical factors were a major factor behind her failure to do better. But like Key, Clark suspects there is also likely to be push back against a strong candidate.

Clark has led a reformist programme at the United Nations Development Programme and her reputation is as a leader who has taken a strong stand on issues including nuclear weapons and George W Bush's Iraq war.

