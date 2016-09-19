Academic says immigration could reboot the regions

Warwick Smith Indian 2 Nite restaurant owner Sanjay Kumar, left, said the thriving Indian community helped him choose to live in Palmerston North.

Regional New Zealand is heading towards stagnation if new immigrants can't be encouraged to spread out from Auckland, a prominent academic says.

Massey University pro vice-chancellor Paul Spoonley​ has added his voice to the renewed debate about immigration reform.

Spoonley said there was a net immigration gain of 69,000 people over the past year – a historic high that's driving a rapid spike in population growth – and an additional 209,000 work visas were approved.

"Immigration is so much higher than we've had historically that we probably have to have a look at our policies."

READ MORE: Stacey Kirk: Governments band-aid response to immigration issues fixing little

* Labour wants to put a cap on immigration and look locally for ethnic skill sets

* Massive opportunies in looming skills shortage

* Winston Peters wants a drastic reduction in NZ immigration. Does he have a point?

* Nigel Latta: The truth about immigration

Spoonley said we should be looking at how that affects the country; from how our infrastructure is keeping pace to the effect on the labour market.

​Roughly half of all immigrants settle in Auckland, but if more moved to the regions it could both ease strain on infrastructure and help reduce a growing problem for regional New Zealand, he said.

One in five local councils already has no or negative population growth and in another decade it will be two in three, Spoonley said.

"Population change is a major handbrake on economic growth in the regions. This decade is going to see a quite different demographic picture and over 65s will be a significant proportion of the population."

Manawatu Multicultural Council president Meriam Findlay said one of the main reasons Auckland drew migrants was because there were large immigrant communities already established that provided support, including social connections.

"It's the sense of belonging that they are looking for. You don't want to go to a place where you might get a good salary but you'll be isolated."

​Indian 2 Night restaurant owner Sanjay Kumar came to New Zealand four years ago, and he said that was a large part of the reason he choose Palmerston North

"The Indian community is very big in Palmy, and that's very helpful. And it's a young city, where I had the opportunity to buy a business and good schools for my children."

Findlay said immigrants will go where they can find jobs and community, so the best way to attract them into the regions was for councils and the government to support and grow the communities already there.

Labour has also been calling for a review of immigration policy.

Palmerston North MP and Labour immigration spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway said selection criteria for skilled workers need to be re-examined.

"Unfortunately we often make it harder than it needs to be for people with skills we need now, and too easy for occupations where Kiwi workers are available. The whole system is on its head," Lees-Galloway said.

Spoonley said the question was whether immigrants were directly competing with Kiwi workers or if they were filling jobs Kiwis couldn't.

"The evidence isn't clear. We should check, but we need [policy] to be driven by evidence."

One of the ironies of the issue was that immigrant labour is more mobile than local labour, he said.

Kiwi workers have houses or kids and other ties to their community, making it difficult to just pick up sticks and move to where their skills are in demand.

- Stuff