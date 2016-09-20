Former Prime Minister Helen Clark discusses her chances at the UN

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark may be lagging behind in the race for the United Nations' top job, but she "only ever has plan A" when it comes to her political plans.

In a live video chat with Stuff political editor Tracy Watkins, Clark spoke about her UN secretary-general candidacy, the crisis in Syria, and the need for women in positions of power.

However, it wasn't all serious - she also revealed the place in New Zealand she misses most, as well as how she stays fighting fit while holding one of the UN's most important jobs.

Clark said the UN leadership race "was always going to be a long process", and she came into the contest aware that she wanted to take a different approach to previous secretaries-general.

"The UN needs to up its act, particularly in the peace and security field, and the view of the New Zealand government, and my own view, is this needs a different sort of profile at the top.

ABDALRHMAN ISMAIL/REUTERS Helen Clark says the UN must learn from the failure to deal with the Syrian crisis.

"Traditionally the profile has been of a low-key diplomat in this job - is that what the UN needs today? We say no."

She acknowledged other factors like "whose turn it is" weighed heavily on the minds of some countries, while the veto power of the Security Council's five permanent members was also an issue both in the race and more generally.

"I think if you looked at it in the cold light of day today, there are now other known mechanisms for ensuring there's a significant majority behind decisions...

"[But] once something is solidly in a charter...it of course is a monumental job to change that."

WOMEN AS UN HEAD 'INCREDIBLE SIGNAL'

Clark said she had been buoyed by an "overwhelmingly positive" response to her campaign on social media, where she has run accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

Many of those involved with the UN have spoken about the need for a female secretary-general, and Clark said having a woman in charge would show that "no door is barred to women anywhere".

"To have a women as head of the United Nations would just be an incredible signal on gender equality...

"Women have the capacity to be transformational leaders and I think that's what the UN needs at the moment."

SYRIA: 'YOUR HEART WEEPS'

The Syrian crisis is at the forefront of current UN talks in New York, and Clark said she was very aware of the toll the conflict had taken on millions of Syrians.

"When you look at the pictures of Aleppo and Homs, your heart weeps for people who were once part of vibrant cities there."

Clark said the UN needed to learn from the "hideous experience", particularly whether more could have been done to avoid the conflict in the first place and whether a stronger mediation process could have stopped it.

"We can't replay the record but what I will say is as secretary-general, I will not be holding back in trying to get people to sit down and talk about how to settle their differences peacefully - I think we really have to push talking through differences rather than fighting them out."

The Syria debate is an example of the many tough tests that Clark has faced in her time at the top, but she said she had learned how to ensure her work didn't overwhelm her.

'FANATICAL FITBIT USER'

"I've been juggling life in the fast lane for decades really so you get to know how to look after yourself, get enough sleep, eat properly, get enough exercise."

A new piece of fitness technology has also helped her to keep up the pace in the UN race.

"I'm now a fanatical Fitbit user - you watch how much you're walking, how much you're sleeping, how many steps an hour, so you've just got to get some balance into your life.

"You can't work 24 hours a day, you wouldn't do a decent job for anyone, so you have to work smart, you have to prioritise, you have to delegate - all those things."

'ONLY EVER HAVE PLAN A'

While Clark continues to lag towards the bottom of the pack, she was not making any contingency plans for a future after the UN.

"I only ever have plan A, so I put all the energy into plan A.

"My experience in life has been that if a door closes, another one opens, so just take things a step at a time."

She concedes to missing some home comforts, with Waihi Beach at the top of her list.

"Walking down the East River [in New York] isn't quite like walking towards Bowentown."

