Recap: Helen Clark on her UN chances

Recap: former Prime Minister Helen Clark discusses her chances at the UN

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is still in the running to become the UN's next secretary-general - what does she think about her chances?

Helen Clark may be down, but she's not out.

The former Prime Minister is still in the running for the United Nations' top job, shrugging off poor results in preliminary polls.

So what does she think of her chances, and does she ever miss home? Political editor Tracy Watkins is in New York and chatted to Clark for a Facebook live video chat.

