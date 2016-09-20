Smith pushed to the sideline as English takes over Kermadec talks with Maori

Environment Minister Nick Smith has effectively announced his own demotion, saying Deputy Prime Minister Bill English will now lead talks with Maori to find a solution to the Kermadec sanctuary impasse - though English himself seemed less certain of that.

"Given the issue of confidence and supply has been raised it's appropriate that the deputy prime minister (English) be involved in where those discussion go from here," Smith said on Tuesday.

The Maori Party has not ruled out tearing up its support agreement with National over the issue and the Maori Fisheries Commission, Te Ohu Kaimoana, has criticised the lack of consultation with Maori before the huge sanctuary was announced.

PHOTO: LAINE MOGER/FAIRFAX NZ Bill English (right) to take the lead role from Nick Smith (left) in negotiations with Maori.over a planned Kermadec ocean sanctuary

NZN Video The Maori Party will continue negotiating with the government on behalf of the Maori Party Trust after they agreed on Monday to work together. Mr English won't commit to a time frame. "I'm in regular contact with the Maori Party, no doubt it will be part of those discussions," he said.

"I have been assured I will continue to be involved but actually it's not about me, it's about how we can find a solution that enables this very significant area to be permanently conserved," Smith said.

"My role will be as much or as little as required to try and successfully achieve the sanctuary."

However, English had a different take, saying "no decision like that has been made," when asked if he was now taking the lead role in talks. But he said he was in communications with the Maori Party all the time and it would come up.

Prime Minister John Key has repeatedly said there is "zero chance" the Maori Party will pull its support from the Government on key confidence votes over the issue, suggesting the sanctuary would not go ahead unless a deal could be reached..

Smith said his expectation was there was broad support for the sanctuary, with the two local iwi backing it.

"So I have been a bit surprised about the level of controversy about it when the bill was first introduced."

That was four months after the initial announcement by Key.

"It's a big reserve. We need to rake a breath, work our way through it. I am still confident that we will get the sanctuary in place with good time and with good faith."

But he would not discuss the detail of how that would be resolved.

Labour leader Andrew Little has called for Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson to be involved, given his success in treaty negotiations.

Finlayson had been involved in all 10 meetings held with Te Ohu Kaimoana, Smith said.

Smith said he made no apologies for being "a pretty strong conservationist" and he had done his best to find a solution.

"In my view if you are going to create the sanctuary it does need to have integrity, but equally so we do need to try and find a way through."

A solution would require imagination and some new ideas.

Maori have argued the sanctuary takes away their rights, but before talks broke down a 10-25 year moratorium on fishing in the area, in place of a permanent ban, had been mooted.

