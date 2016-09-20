Kevin Hague farewells Parliament

Green Party MP Kevin Hague bids farewell to politics

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Green Party MP Kevin Hague has called time on his parliamentary career, to head Forest and Bird.

With one last understated jab at the Government and an emotional nod to his late mother and sister, Green Party veteran MP Kevin Hague has signed off on eight years in Parliament.

Giving his valedictory speech to a mostly-full House of MPs, Hague said it had been a little like "punching into the wind of Cyclone Bola".

READ MORE: * Greens leadership hopeful Kevin Hague quits politics career

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Green Party MP Kevin Hague gave thanks to his partner Ian, family, friends and staff, when he signed off after eight years in Parliament on Tuesday.

He gained laughs when he told Parliament of a time when he and his partner Ian used to sail on 24ft cutter.

"I remember in 1988 during Cyclone Bola - some might question the decision to go sailing - we were anchored in a bay in the outer part of the Coromandel Harbour."

The wind was so strong it would drag the boat out, forcing them to keep a 24-hour anchor watch and use the small outboard motor to "punch back into the wind" to get to back to shelter.

"Eight years of Opposition has felt something like that. Going to work each day, standing up for what we believe in, but losing almost all of our arguments," he said.

"Not because we were wrong, but because of the Government's superior numbers and resources."

But it had been "an enormous honour" to serve as an MP, and Hague said he felt he had made his late mother and sister proud.

"In leaving I feel I have done my best, I feel I have made things better and I go with my integrity entact."

The pragmatic activist; Hague has had a political career marked by both quiet dedication, and staunch advocacy.

One of a few gay MPs, he has been an active voice in support of same sex marriage legislation, which was passed into law in 2013, and a vocal opponent of inequality and gender and sexual discrimination.

He was one of a number of MPs calling for accountability and workplace health and safety in the wake of the Pike River disaster and was integral in forcing a culture change at ACC.

"I have felt a heavy responsibility for that work, and I've been pleased to contribute to a major overhaul of workplace and safety law in this country," he told MPs.

But he was "frustrated and angry" that no one from Pike River had ever, or would be ever, held to account for the deaths of 29 men in 2011.

During his speech, Hague made particular mention of ACC Minister Nikki Kaye, with whom he worked on a bill to reform adoption and surrogacy laws.

He offered his "best wishes" for her fast recovery, as she has taken leave to battle breast cancer.

A career of significant achievement, also included helping establish Nga Haerenga (the New Zealand Cycle Trail), and he leaves behind a petition being considered that seeks pardons for those convicted for homosexual acts before law reforms were passed in 1986.

But it was marred by never having had the opportunity to be a minister.

"I think I might have done a pretty good job of that," he said.

Hague also faced disappointment when he narrowly lost his bid to co-lead the party to parliamentary rookie James Shaw in 2015.

The former district health board and Aids Foundation boss was one of several sitting MPs who vied for the Green Party co-leadership after Russel Norman stepped down.

After the internal party election, Hague had to take time off to "re-focus".

Hague leaves to head environment agency Forest and Bird. His departure opens the door to former Oxfam director Barry Coates - next on the Green Party list.

- Stuff