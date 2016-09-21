Syria bombing raises stakes

Hopes fading of Syria resolution as PM John Key prepares to chair UN meeting

Hopes are fading of a resolution from the United Nations Security Council debate on Syria chaired by Prime Minister John Key as a cease fire unravels in the face of fresh violence.

New Zealand has condemned an attack on a UN aid convoy delivering food relief to a rebel-held area near Aleppo.

The convoy was targeted in an airstrike, and the US is blaming Russian forces.

ALJAZEERA Aid trucks delivering food and supplies to the besieged city of Aleppo were hit by air strikes soon after a fragile week-long ceasefire ended in Syria. At least 40 people were killed in the attack in and around Aleppo.

US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted a week-old ceasefire brokered by and the US still held, despite the latest set back and following a war of words after dozens of Syrian troops were killed in a US-led air strike.

The UN has suspended aid deliveries after the attack, which killed at least 12 people and destroyed 18 trucks carrying food for tens of thousands of people cut off west of Aleppo city.

Most of the dead were reportedly Syrian Red Crescent drivers.

The latest attack puts fresh pressure on a UN Security Council debate on Wednesday morning (Thursday NZT), which Key will chair due to New Zealand's presidency of the Security Council.

Like the ceasefire, hopes for any resolution out of that debate are unravelling.

Speaking from New York, Key said the situation in Syria was an enormous challenge.

The attack on an aid convoy "was obviously very disappointing".

"But in a way it makes the meeting on Wednesday even more important because of what you can see in terms of what's left of the negotiated settlement that took place, and the positioning we saw taken by the Americans' and Russians for a cease fire, you can see how fragile that is and you can also see how much work needs to e done to bolster that. "

US Secretary of State John Kerry said the cease fire still held, following meetings with Russia at the UN on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT).

Key said maintaining the cease-fire long term was critical.

"Whatever the rights and wrongs of the current situation … the world needs Syria to be a better place and the Syrian people certainly need that. So Wednesday is an opportunity for the various representatives and leaders to talk about both what's been negotiated, what's subsequently taken place and what needs to happen next. I don't think it's going to be a one-step process."

Key said the violence in Syria would end at some point - the debate was over when that could happen.

"And after five years and millions of displaced people, the people of Syria deserve that to happen sooner rather than later."

In terms of Wednesday's debate, the best New Zealand could hope for was that it would put pressure on others to "hold hands and see whether there's more that we can do".

"We can point fingers all day at each other and identify where things (have) gone wrong, but it's a pathway for making things right."

