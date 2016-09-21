Iraq looking to New Zealand for more troops

TRACY WATKINS/STUFF.CO.NZ Prime Minister John Key meets Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the UN.

Iraq would like to see New Zealand troops stay longer, and more of them, to help defeat Islamic State, says its Prime Minister.

Speaking after a meeting with Prime Minister John Key at the United Nations in New York, Haider al-Abadi said New Zealand troops were making a difference in Iraq.

The Government recently extended the deployment of New Zealand troops by 18 months, to November 2018. They were initially deployed for a time limited two year mission.

MIKE SCOTT / FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand troops have trained thousands of Iraqi soldiers

The troops are based at Camp Taji, North of Baghdad, where they train Iraqi military forces.

Al-Abadi said the decision to extend the deployment was helping Iraq.

MIKE SCOTT / FAIRFAX NZ Prime Minister John Key visiting Kiwi troops in Iraq last year

"Training is very important for us. Our army has become a national army, it's accepted by all people. They are fighting to liberate the cities. They are welcome in the cities.

"Don't forget these cities.....were rejecting the same army but what we've done now is transformed this army in terms of training, restructuring. It's become a national unifying national force in the country."

He visited a city which until recently had been "a hard core Daesh (Isis) supporter" which now supported Iraqi security forces in "getting Daesh out".

Asked if Iraq would ike to see more Kiwi troops, and for longer, al-Abadi replied: "We want both."

"We want more support and we want extended support. The extended support because we need training for a very long time. Iraq plays a major role in this region and it can be a stabilising force, a stabilising country for the whole region; we have one of the best anti terrorist forces in iraq...performing, fighting Daesh, carrying out missions to defeat the terrorist….

"We want to build on this for our army, for our local police, for our federal police so the help and support given by New Zealand is very important for us in terms of the coverage of time to be extended and in terms of the size of it.."

- Stuff