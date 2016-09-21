LIVE: Prime Minister John Key addresses the UN General Assembly video

US President Barack Obama warned the world against "aggressive nationalism", while UK Prime Minister Theresa May spoke of her refugee vision. 

When Prime Minister John Key takes to the most prominent international stage, to address the UN General Assembly, he will likely touch on similar themes and recent atrocities in Syria. 

He will have the attention of 193 member nations of the UN, and you can watch him deliver his address live from its headquarters in New York. 

Prime Minister John Key during his address to the UN General Assembly in 2015.

