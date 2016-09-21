Winston Peters slams 'unsightly trio of drama queens' over Treaty settlement stoush

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First leader Winston Peters said National MPs wanted to "naff off" on Friday instead of staying to pass Treaty settlement bills.

The war of words over who scuppered a historic day of Treaty settlements at Parliament has intensified, with NZ First leader Winston Peters calling his critics an "unsightly trio of drama queens".

Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson, Leader of the House Gerry Brownlee and Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox have all panned NZ First after the party pulled out of an agreement to pass five Treaty settlement bills on Friday.

The initial agreement was for a voice vote, which would have meant fewer MPs had to attend Parliament on the day.

FAIRFAX NZ Gerry Brownlee says NZ First has blocked a "pragmatic and mature" way to deal with Treaty settlement bills.

Brownlee described NZ First's late withdrawal of support as "small-minded and petulant", saying the party's deputy leader Ron Mark had confirmed its backing on Monday before bailing out a day later.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki iwi wait for settlement news

* Finlayson pushing for Ngapuhi settlement

"Winston Peters' desperate claim to be upholding the constitution by his last-minute reneging of an agreement reached by all parties simply demonstrates his preference for Parliament to function in the totally adversarial way of a bygone era he was most comfortable in."

ROSS GIBLIN / FAIRFAX NZ Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox says NZ First has let down Maori.

He accused Peters of "prefer[ring] order to chaos", and said he was entirely responsible for the disrespect shown to iwi who had made expensive travel plans to be in Wellington for the settlements.

"Far from being the keeper of constitutional propriety, he demonstrated the sort of small-minded and petulant behaviour that casts politicians on the heap of irrelevance."

Brownlee denied the arrangement had been about giving MPs the Friday off, saying they already had commitments in their electorates and elsewhere.

The deal between the parties was a "pragmatic and mature" way to deal with the Treaty settlement bills, he said.

'UNSIGHTLY TRIO OF DRAMA QUEENS'

In a statement, Peters panned Fox, Brownlee and Finlayson as an "unsightly trio of drama queens", accusing them of talking "a load of rubbish".

Peters said NZ First had pulled its support for the deal because of concerns it had about two of the bills which meant it could not support them.

National and its "cling-ons" still had enough votes to go into urgency and pass the bills, but instead wanted to "let their MPs naff off on recess early".

"National clearly have the votes to do anything they want to do, whenever they want to; except not when most of their MPs have fled Wellington."

'UTTER DISRESPECT'

Fox said she was "appalled at the utter disrespect of NZ First to pull a stunt like this".

"I hang my head in shame that as a Member of Parliament, a member of the House of Representatives, that our people have had justice denied to them yet again, because justice delayed to iwi, is justice denied."

Fox said hundreds of people had already booked transport, accommodation and catering, meaning iwi would now be thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust chairman Will Edwards said they were beyond disappointed the third reading, which he said was a formality, couldn't go ahead.

"For Ngāruahine, Te Atiawa and Taranaki iwi there has been a great sense of anticipation with the scheduling of the final readings of our settlement bills but now, thanks to NZ First turning this into a political football, we're left uncertain and anxious - it's like rubbing salt into the wounds," he said.

- Stuff