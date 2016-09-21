Key blasts UN Security Council over 'vested interests' preventing action on Syria

UN Photo/Amanda Voisard Prime Minister John Key has used his address to the UN General Assembly to blast the Security Council's inaction on Syria.

Prime Minister John Key has blasted the United Nations' Security Council's lack of leadership regarding the crisis in Syria.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York Wednesday NZT, Key said he was "deeply troubled" at the Security Council's failure to live up to its responsibilities "on the most serious crisis of our time, Syria".

He also used the issue to urge member states' backing for Helen Clark as the next UN boss, telling the assembly - "this is not the time for a business as usual appointment".

"We need someone who is up to the job. The next Secretary-General must have the courage, experience and skills necessary to lead this Organisation, to keep it relevant and responsive.

"I've worked across the political divide from Helen Clark for years and I know her to be a natural leader.

"She rallies people together to find the common ground, even when the issues are difficult and the differences vast.

"She gets things done.

"We think it's time for a Secretary-General like Helen Clark."

Key, who is chairing a high level debate on Syria at the UN overnight (New Zealand time) blamed "internal politics" within the council, and the sheer complexity of the Syria crisis, for obstructing a unified response.

He also condemned the vested interests that often got in the way of concerted action in preventing conflict spiralling out of control.

"There is no lack of mandate for conflict prevention. It's in the (UN) Charter.

"There is no lack of information about escalating situations. We see the evidence of this – often in the most heartbreaking images in the media.

"The problem is that we don't always have the will and we don't use the tools available to us.

"Many States block action, asserting sovereignty and ignoring the rest of the Charter. Others don't want to spend the money.

"Most have bilateral or national interests. And leaders of countries in political crisis often don't want their actions to be on the Council's agenda.

"But we cannot ignore the growing gap between the humanitarian costs of picking up the pieces after conflict and the amount the UN allocates to prevent conflict.

"The shortfall is growing at an unsustainable rate, while the peace operations budget is increasing year on year.

"But this is not about money. It is about saving lives. "

Key also sounded the alarm about countries retreating behind their borders, as the world is swept by a new mood of protectionism.

"Borders are closing to people and products, to investment, to ideas. Many States are turning inwards. The politics of fear and extremism are gaining ground. Too many States are flouting the rules.

"But no country can face today's challenges alone. Now more than ever, we need to show we are united in our respect for the principles of the UN Charter.

"These are the basic principles that underpin our global system, borne from the bitter experience of war."

