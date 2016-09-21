More refugees 'possible' - but not now

New Zealand could 'potentially' take more refugees - Key

BRENDAN MCDERMID US President Barack Obama speaks during a High Level Leaders Meeting on Refugees on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York

Prime Minister John Key is not ruling out New Zealand taking more refugees - but not now.

US President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for richer countries to shoulder a bigger responsibility for re-homing the world's tens of millions of displaced people.

Key was among world leaders who attended after he received a last minute invitation to attend.

The Government earlier raised New Zealand's refugee quota to 1000 from 750 - the first increase since 1987.

But campaigners want New Zealand to do more, by raising the quota to 1500.

The displacement of millions of Syrian refugees has brought the issue into sharp focus, sparking Obama's special summit while world leaders are gathered in New York for UN leader's week.

Obama said countries had a moral obligation to alleviate a global refugee crisis of "epic proportions".

Asked if his attendance at the summit signalled further easing of our quota, Key said no increase was planned at this stage.

Comparatively, New Zealand was doing its fair share.

"I think most people would accept we do a good job of resettling refugees. Over time we could potentially take more I think if we can see the system working and we've geared up [because] obviously we've made a very significant investment in [the Mangere resettlement centre].

"We can see the enormity of the problem but if you take a step back and look at the overall issue there are 21 millon displaced people, there are three major areas where they come from and one of those is Syria. The solution to resolving the refugee crisis in Syria isn't New Zealand taking a few hundred more. It's the Syrian people being able to return to their homes".

He did not consider Obama's speech put pressure on New Zealand to do more.

"Yes could we do more, potentially over time. But it is about doing the job properly."

- Stuff