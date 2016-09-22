Govt tackling dog attacks

Government cracking down on dangerous dogs in new dog attack plan

Owners of dangerous dogs will have to neuter them and provide at least one "dog-free" entrance to their house, the Government has announced.

A new national action plan to reduce dog attacks has been revealed by Associate Local Government Minister Louise Upston, with the Government keen to tackle an increase in dog bite incidents.

Owners of high-risk dogs will also have to display signs at the front of their property alerting people of the risk, and ensure their dogs wear collars showing they are dangerous.

