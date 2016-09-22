'Rough night?' comment apology

Labour MP Stuart Nash apologises to TV reporter who took offence at 'rough night' comment

Labour MP Stuart Nash has "unreservedly apologised" to a Newshub reporter who took offence to a comment he made about her appearance.

Newshub political reporter Jenna Lynch slammed Nash in a comment piece on Thursday after he walked into her office and asked, "Gosh, did you have a rough night?".

Lynch had already had an unnamed minister's press secretary comment that she looked "unwell".

"Shame on Stuart Nash. I feel sorry for the women he works with if he hold them to these standards" - @JennaLynchNZ https://t.co/oFdT2nykua — Newshub Politics (@NewshubPolitics) September 22, 2016

She said her decision not to wear make-up that day - usually "it's full face every day" - had brought about the comments regarding her appearance.

"Women not wearing make-up shouldn't shock people. Just as women wearing make-up shouldn't shock people. Wear whatever the hell you like," she wrote.

"Shame on you Stuart Nash, I feel sorry for the women you work with on a day-to-day basis if you hold them to the same standard."

Nash said he regretted his comment and was "very apologetic".

"It wasn't about Jenna's make-up at all. I was having what I thought was a light-hearted conversation with someone I have rapport with but the bottom line is Jenna took offence. What I said was obviously wrong and I apologise unreservedly to Jenna and I apologise," he said.

Lynch has been contacted for comment.

- Stuff