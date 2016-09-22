Labour MP Stuart Nash apologises to TV reporter who took offence at 'rough night' comment

Nash said he regretted his comment and was "very apologetic".
GETTY IMAGES

Nash said he regretted his comment and was "very apologetic".

Labour MP Stuart Nash has "unreservedly apologised" to a Newshub reporter who took offence to a comment he made about her appearance.

Newshub political reporter Jenna Lynch slammed Nash in a comment piece on Thursday after he walked into her office and asked, "Gosh, did you have a rough night?".

Lynch had already had an unnamed minister's press secretary comment that she looked "unwell".

She said her decision not to wear make-up that day - usually "it's full face every day" - had brought about the comments regarding her appearance.

"Women not wearing make-up shouldn't shock people. Just as women wearing make-up shouldn't shock people. Wear whatever the hell you like," she wrote.

"Shame on you Stuart Nash, I feel sorry for the women you work with on a day-to-day basis if you hold them to the same standard."

Nash said he regretted his comment and was "very apologetic".

"It wasn't about Jenna's make-up at all. I was having what I thought was a light-hearted conversation with someone I have rapport with but the bottom line is Jenna took offence. What I said was obviously wrong and I apologise unreservedly to Jenna and I apologise," he said.

Lynch has been contacted for comment.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

A lifelong Lego love affair gallery

Glenorchy Air rubbishes crash findings

'Rough night?' comment apology

Alleged rapist threatens woman

All together now

Arrest after house fire in Levin

One lane of SH3 open

ACC 'tops suing' for those injured

Stranded 'whale' a sunfish

Apology after accusations

Child seriously hurt in crash

Tough new dog laws slammed

Missing on yacht he just bought

Thieves make off with bus stop

'Bassinet on top of wet carpet' video

Ad Feedback
special offers