'Rough night?' comment apology

Labour MP Stuart Nash apologises to TV reporter who took offence at 'rough night' comment
Labour MP Stuart Nash has "unreservedly apologised" to a Newshub reporter who took offence to a comment he made about her appearance.
Newshub political reporter Jenna Lynch slammed Nash in a comment piece on Thursday after he walked into her office and asked, "Gosh, did you have a rough night?".
Lynch had already had an unnamed minister's press secretary comment that she looked "unwell".
"Shame on Stuart Nash. I feel sorry for the women he works with if he hold them to these standards" - @JennaLynchNZ https://t.co/oFdT2nykua— Newshub Politics (@NewshubPolitics) September 22, 2016
She said her decision not to wear make-up that day - usually "it's full face every day" - had brought about the comments regarding her appearance.
"Women not wearing make-up shouldn't shock people. Just as women wearing make-up shouldn't shock people. Wear whatever the hell you like," she wrote.
"Shame on you Stuart Nash, I feel sorry for the women you work with on a day-to-day basis if you hold them to the same standard."
Nash said he regretted his comment and was "very apologetic".
"It wasn't about Jenna's make-up at all. I was having what I thought was a light-hearted conversation with someone I have rapport with but the bottom line is Jenna took offence. What I said was obviously wrong and I apologise unreservedly to Jenna and I apologise," he said.
Lynch has been contacted for comment.
- Stuff