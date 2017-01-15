Oscar Kightley: English should change his mind and front up to Waitangi

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS Bill English had plenty of time to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday, but he's still refusing to front up to Waitangi Day celebrations on our nation's birthday.

Opinion: With American politics taking the strangest turns thanks to Donald Trump, perhaps now is a good time to focus on what our own leaders are up to.

Prime Minister Bill English may be winging his way through a tour of European hotels but we can be sure that, when he returns, we will not have to contend with rumours that he was secretly filmed with prostitutes.

Coming from Southland, English is far too sensible for that to even be a possibility. Any grainy footage obtained by the Kremlin would perhaps be of him ringing his family to say goodnight, making a cheese toastie, then having a cup of tea and a lie down.

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRAFAX NZ Oscar Kightley: Avoiding Waitangi might mean Bill English misses out on some unpleasantness, but it's also a huge sign of disrespect.

English has, however, started the year by laying down a clear marker that he has his own style of leadership by announcing that he won't be going up north for Waitangi Day celebrations.

In defending his decision, English said that many Kiwis "cringe a bit" at the protests that take place on New Zealand's national day.

And, sure, many Kiwis "cringe a bit" at a lot of the things that happen in this country, but that should never be a reason not to do something.

The attendance of the prime minister at Waitangi is a vexed issue every year due to speaking rights and the threat of protests. But I still struggle to understand how they can even have an option of whether to go.

It's one day of the year and it's the commemoration on the historic grounds where the nation's founding document was signed. The one person in the country whose attendance should be compulsory is the prime minister - even if, for them, it's the most excruciating day of the year.

No doubt, being jostled by protesters can't be that pleasant. But the leader of the country should still be there so that - after the last bit of mud has been flung or the last sex toy thrown - they can take part in a conversation about the important issues that Waitangi Day always raises.

It's hard enough to get ordinary folks to treat Waitangi Day as any thing other than a day off, without the country's leader not taking it that seriously either. A few would have cringed a bit last year when former leader John Key skipped Waitangi Day to go to the NRL Auckland Nines.

English cites among his reasons something about how he wouldn't have been able to speak at the powhiri and he found that disrespectful.

When it comes to the relationship between the Crown and Maori, I would say that, since 1840, the disrespect ledger is still fairly largely weighted on the side of Crown.

In an election year, it's a brave move for English not to attend Waitangi Day celebrations. Surely if he was leader of the Opposition, he would be going.

Whatever the specific reasons regarding protocol or protesters, not turning up sends a message that either you think Waitangi Day is not that important or that the people who say it's a big deal, are not that important.

In his first Waitangi Day as Prime Minister, English could front up and show he's a leader who's not afraid to engage on the issues, even if it does come with some unpleasantness.

There's still three weeks until Waitangi Day. The Prime Minister still has time to change his mind, and he should.

- Sunday News