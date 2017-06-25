Oscar Kightley: Why Bill English is as nimble as a Team New Zealand yacht

Bill English may have been raised a farmer, but he's slipped nicely into the role of trouble-shooting politician since becoming PM.

OPINION: Some National Party supporters may have worried when former leader John Key stepped down as leader.

Key had been one of New Zealand's most popular prime ministers ever and, with him at the helm, party faithful must have considered the possibility of a fourth term in government.

But the change in leadership has so far proved to be a good thing.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Oscar Kightley says Bill English's chances at this year's election rest partly on whether the electorate buy his slickness and spin.

Since the start of the 20th century, a New Zealand electorate has only four times given a single party more than three consecutive terms in government. It indicates that, in this country and especially since the advent of mass media, there's usually an appetite for change after nine years of seeing the same ministers' faces on the TV news.

But with the leadership change, it's almost like there has been a change, so people may not necessarily have that same appetite to want a new lot to take over.

It's like putting a different coloured tip on the bow of the same boat, or painting the house so it feels like new.

Of course those are only superficial things, so the party will also want to see Prime Minister Bill English convince enough Kiwis that he is the correct human to be leading New Zealand for the next three years.

After eight years of smooth operator Key, English is a completely different character. He seems as solid as a Southland swede. And just as earthy.

While Key was a city slicker who had run offices in Singapore, London and New York, farmer Bill was from a large family in Dipton and didn't look out of place kitted out in a singlet and shearing a sheep. In a country like New Zealand, that's big currency.

English has been in politics now for 27 years and as prime minister, offers a safe pair of hands. If only leading the country was like fielding in cricket.

So far in the English era there has been the odd hairy moment. The controversy over Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson's call for an inquiry into a New Zealand SAS operation in Afghanistan in their book Hit & Run could have been difficult.

But English resisted the clamour and stared the issue down in the same manner as 80s New Zealand cricket legend Bruce Edgar used to stare down the fiery West Indian pace attack.

Then this week English faced the sternest test of his leadership yet, with the controversy over whether or not Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay secretly recorded staff in his electorate office.

As the National Party conference takes place over this weekend, members will be relieved that Barclay had resigned by Friday and the kerfuffle might not yet adversely affect them in the election.

But the normally solid English was still forced to spend an uncomfortable few days taking questions from the media and the Opposition over whether there had been a cover-up.

At times he was having to trot out lines about not being able to recall certain things, or manoeuvring around issues as nimbly as Emirates Team New Zealand rounds marks.

It just showed that English is capable of being just as slick as Key when things threaten to get a bit tricky.

Still, maybe in these modern days, voters are tired of politicians' old tricks and spin. Maybe they've had enough of the establishment obscuring issues to stay in power.

We'll know in less than three months.

