Auckland Unitary Plan appeals

Unitary Plan appealed by Forest and Bird, Countdown and businesses

BRUCE CLARKE/FAIRFAX NZ Auckland's Unitary Plan will replace the 13 legacy regional and district plans of the eight former Auckland councils.

Forest & Bird, Smith and Caughey's and Countdown supermarkets are among the dozens that have appealed the Auckland Unitary Plan.

The plan is the city's blue print for future growth and will replace existing district and regional plans.

Over 20 trusts, companies and individuals appealed the plan in the High Court and Environment Court in the weeks leading up to September 19, the final date for appeal submissions.

Environmental watch dog Forest & Bird were among the bigger names to appeal, with concerns the plan inappropriately classified significant biodiversity area - if the land had a secondary potential use, as a quarry for example.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Unitary Plan passed: what now?

* Auckland's Unitary Plan paves way for 'catastrophic' development at coastal Okura, group says

* Auckland Council rejects shoe boxes, backs mangroves in Unitary Plan changes

* Unitary Plan recommends greater housing density

* Read the proposed Unitary Plan here

* What does Auckland's Unitary Plan mean?

Forest & Bird's lawyer Sally Gebb said the focus was on ensuring the plan included good protection for Auckland's remaining biodiversity and landscapes.

"Our appeal is very focused on three areas on which the plan doesn't adequately protect biodiversity and in particular the way in which significant biodiversity areas are identified and the policies to protect them."

"How the panel have gone about it and what the council have accepted is wrong, and we want to set it on the right path, the path that the rest of the councils around New Zealand follow."

Gebb said the end goal was to make sure that Auckland will remain a liveable city - lush with areas of significant flora and fauna that are rightly protected.

One of New Zealand's oldest department stores has also appealed.

Smith and Caughey's argued against a plan stipulation that could mean the bowling of their antique building facade.

According to the plan, 30 per cent of building facades in the Queen St valley (constructed before 1940) were eligible for demolition.

Also appealing is supermarket giant Progressive Enterprises Limited.

Owning 183 Countdown stores nation wide, Progressive was concerned about stipulations in the plan regarding parking.

Kiwi Property Group, Sylvia Park Business Centre, The National Trading Company of NZ, Viaduct Harbour Holdings and the Waitakere Ranges Protection Society Incorporated also added their submissions, which can be found on the council's website.

- Stuff.co.nz