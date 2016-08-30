Tracy Watkins: Helen Clark unlikely to pull out of next vote on UN Secretary General race

OPINION: "Steady and respectable" is the inside word on Helen Clark's showing in the latest round of diplomatic arm wrestling over the United Nations top job.

That makes it unlikely Clark will pull out ahead of the next vote, which is potentially weeks away.

Clark emerged seventh among the 10 contenders to replace Ban Ki-Moon as UN Secretary General. That puts her exactly where she placed in the second round of voting but down on the first straw poll.

MIKE SEGAR Insiders suggest that Helen Clark isn't out of the running for the UN top job despite her latest setback.

There were some big movers in Tuesday's straw poll but Clark was not one of them - insiders say that while it's disappointing she failed to get a pick-up, she is far from out of the race.

MIKE SEGAR There were some big movers in the latest straw poll but Helen Clark was not one of them.

That's because of the clout carried by the so-called P5, permanent members of the Security Council, who hold sway over the top job, and who can take out a candidate at any time by exercising their veto.

Under the UN system, all 15 members of the Security Council - of which New Zealand is one - get to vote by ticking encourage, discourage or no opinion.

But only the P5 can use the veto.

HELEN KLISSER DURING The most recent straw poll puts Helen Clark seventh among the 10 contenders for the UN top job.

Team Clark were initially dismayed in the early round of voting by the high number of "discourage" votes because that suggests at least one of the P5 countries is actively voting against Clark. That raises the prospect of a veto down the track.

But the New Zealand camp believe the votes against Clark are purely tactical at this stage and don't kill her chances off just yet.

Candidates who should be more worried about the veto are the Argentinian, Susana Malcorra ,and Bulgaria's Irina Bokova.

Both are polling higher than Clark but are expected to be vetoed in later rounds - Malcorra because she is backed by the US, and because of Argentina's position on the Falkland Islands, and Bokova, because she is backed by Russia.

Even the consistent favourite, Portugal's Antonio Gueterres, is now picking up opposition, and could also face a veto if the Russians decide to stick to their guns on it being Eastern Europe's turn to head the UN.

Such is the diplomatic shadow boxing that goes on behind the scenes in these votes.

That's why no one is counting Clark out till the dust settles. The big movement in Tuesday's straw poll shows how much things can change between votes.

But the timing of the next vote could be crucial; potentially it could coincide with the UN General Assembly in September, when New Zealand will also chair the security council. That will be an important diplomatic milestone for New Zealand and the Government won't want Clark's candidacy overshadowing its time in the seat - or a debate on Syria.

But there is a prospect of that vote being put off until October because of other events.

That delay might suit Clark, as much as the Government.

It gives both of them more time to call in every favour they own.

