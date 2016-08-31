MPs and diplomatic postings don't always mix

PARLIAMENT TV In 2013 MP Maurice Williamson used the power of laughter to show his support for the gay marriage bill.

OPINION: National backbencher Maurice Williamson is about to join a long and not always distinguished lineup of former politicians awarded plum diplomatic postings.

The MP is off to Los Angeles next year - the date of his appointment carefully selected to avoid a by-election in his safe Pakuranga seat before the general election next year.

Let's not beat around the bush here. Williamson's main qualification for job is time spent in the service of the National Party. That and the fact that as a sitting electorate MP Williamson was in a strong position to negotiate the terms of his retirement with National Party bosses bent on rejuvenation.

Phil Walter Maurice Williamson - Hollywood bound.

There is a long history of politicians being parachuted into diplomatic posts. Former Labour MP Jonathan Hunt, also awarded the Order of New Zealand as one of the 20 greatest living New Zealanders, found fame as High Commissioner to London after inquiring about a British pension while over there. Others picking up foreign postings include Tim Groser (Washington), Shane Jones (roving Pacific ambassador), Mike Moore (Washington), Jim Bolger (Washington), John Carter (High Commissioner to the Cook Islands), Mark Blumsky (Nuie), Graeme Kelly (Canada), Maurice McTigue (Canada), John Collinge (Britain)....and on the list goes.

Many merited the honour. Some even made perfect sense. Groser - a former career diplomat and and respected trade negotiator - was the obvious choice for Washington. But other postings are little more than the political equivalent of a gold watch.

Twitter, Maurice Williamson Williamson in fancy dress as the greatest American hero

Williamson's biggest moment in politics include a short stint as a maverick in Opposition, and when he later found fame with a speech about "big gay rainbows" in support of gay marriage. But outside that he is chiefly known as an MP who never lived up to his full potential or occasional flashes of brilliance.

A one-time fixture in the National cabinet, Williamson's final years in Parliament have been marked by the ignominy of relegation to the back bench after an indiscretion involving a police investigation.

It's at this time during a Government's third term that MPs start jostling for jobs to transition their life back into civvy street. The promise of such glamour jobs is what stops them getting restless.

That's why diplomatic jobs are such a popular target for opposition attack. And why no leader has ever got rid of them once they are in power.

