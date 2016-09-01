Time to ditch knighthoods?

STUFF.CO.NZ Sir Ngatata Love has been found guilty of obtaining property by deception.

OPINION: The day Sir Ngatata Love picked up his gong at Buckingham Palace he talked about feeling "privileged" by the honour.

Sadly, privilege is also too often the criteria for deciding who gets knighthoods.

Prime Minister John Key faces calls to strip the former head of the Wellington Tenths trust of his knighthood after Sir Ngatata was found guilty of obtaining property by deception. It is not the first time a disgraced recipient has bought the return of titular honours into question.

Ross Giblin Sir Douglas Graham - John Key faced calls to strip him of his Knighthood over the Lombard finance case.

Key faced similar calls to strip Sir Douglas Graham of his knighthood after the former National minister was convicted of making false statements in a company prospectus.

Key declined on the grounds Sir Douglas received his knighthood for work in unrelated areas, and because there was no personal gain, though investors in the company, Lombard Finance, suffered financial losses. Key is waiting till Love has exhausted his appeal options before making a decision in his case.

But it raises once again questions about titular honours and who they really benefit.

Helen Clark could not abide them and scrapped them soon after taking office, despite stiff opposition from the likes of judges, who argued Knighthoods and Damehoods, and the status they conferred internationally, were compensation for poor pay. But some members of the Clark cabinet that did away with the titles have not been shy about accepting them since Key restored titular honours in 2009.

National has been careful about how it doles out titles; mixing up populist choices with the more traditional captains of industry, judges and politicians, ensuring they remain popular.

But the tide can quickly turn, as shown across the Tasman where Tony Abbot's decision to award a knighthood to Prince Philip for services unknown helped spell the death knell for both both Abbott's leadership and the honours system.

If knight-hoods and dame-hoods were also awarded to those who populate the lower ranks of the honours lists -the community stalwarts, the selfless volunteers and the unsung heroes - the system would probably endure forever.

But if privilege continues to remain the test for many the tide may go out on them just as quickly here.

