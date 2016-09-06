The Lotto ticket that's become a political hot potato

OPINION: Every one could see Auckland's runaway housing train coming so why couldn't they stop it?

For months now, the news that Auckland house prices topped $1 million seemed about as inevitable as day following night.

Prices have been on that trajectory for months and nothing - new loan to value ratios, bright line tests, fast track housing areas, Reserve Bank jaw-boning - has been able to stop the market in its tracks.

But what goes up, can come down. And that's the fear factor behind Auckland's runaway housing market.

The Government has been risk averse about bursting the housing euphoria bubble because it is a huge driver for a feel good factor in the economy.

As evidence of that, politicians prepared to wish Auckland prices back down below $1 million were thin on the ground on Tuesday after the latest valuations were released.

No one wants to be the Grinch who stole Christmas - though in this case wishing house prices down would be more akin to ripping the winning Lotto ticket out of an Auckland homeowner's hand.

Spending in the Queen city is up as home owners cash in. It's not hard to figure out the impact if prices crash.

So Government measures have been all about engineering a slow down, rather than a drop.

But the political downsides are now tipping the scales against the political upsides for the Government of a soaring housing market and rampant immigration.

As house prices have sky rocketed to nearly 10 times the average wage, Auckland's housing bubble is increasingly the narrative behind stories of inequality, the baby boomers versus the rest, and first home buyers versus the investors and foreign buyers driving up auction prices to increasingly mad levels.

Those gaps will only be exacerbated when the Reserve Bank fires its next salvo with the Government's likely backing - debt to income ratios limiting the amount people can borrow relative to their income.

Short of some fancy footwork by the government with the Reserve Bank, that could come down like a fist on first home buyers.

That's high risk with an election looming next year.

Especially when first home buyers are seen as the victims, not the villains in this particular story.

