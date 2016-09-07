National left red-faced as blunder opens way for 'endless' housing debate

PETER MEECHAM / FAIRFAX NZ Auckland's housing crisis has hit boiling point.

OPINION: Chaos in the housing market, now chaos in the House.

As if the Government didn't have enough trouble, with Auckland house prices topping the million dollar mark, a blunder in Parliament opened the way for Labour and the other Opposition parties to trigger a virtually indefinite debate over the nation's housing woes.

It all started with one of Parliament's more arcane rules, when the Speaker David Carter allowed the Government to attach a second part, affecting how land not required for public works was disposed of, to an existing bill extending the life of some special housing areas in Auckland.

David White United Future leader Peter Dunne has lashed out at "inept" handling of parliamentary housing debate.

Creating a so-called omnibus bill in two parts opened the door for other parties to add their own amendments related to affordable housing.

READ MORE:

* Housing law change to give developers 'total certainty' on Crown land, Govt says

* Average Auckland house price hits $1m

* Funding for social housing and Crown land in Budget

Labour pounced, moving amendments to implement its KiwiBuild policy, extend the capital gain tax "bright line" test, ban foreign buyers of existing houses and so on and so on.

The Government even tried to short-circuit the process by offering to hold question time on Wednesday - normally the Opposition's best chance to attack ministers.

But Labour knocked that back, judging it could do more damage debating its key housing policies while highlighting the Government's greatest weakness.

By the dinner break on Wednesday the Housing Legislation Bill had inflated to six parts and more were on the way. National was able to vote each of them down, but not stop the debate.

With the House sitting under urgency, the talkfest could rumble on for hours yet - potentially extending the Government's torture for days.

National's support partner, UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne, summed it up best: "(The) Government now looking snookered by Labour on Housing Bill, and seems to have no idea/plan to move debate, other than by exhaustion. Inept."

Dunne also took a swing at Labour's tactics as "equally inept" for delaying something they supported.

But it was the Government suffering the ignominy of losing control of the House over the one issue it is desperate to close down.

- Stuff