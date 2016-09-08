Is time up for 'I don't care where' mayor? Tim Shadbolt's battle for Invercargill

Robyn Edie Mayor Tim Shadbolt on top of the Invercargill Fire Station training tower, in gale winds,during a 'Drop Your Boss' challenge for the Foundation for Youth Development Southland.

He's undeniably one of New Zealand's best-known mayors, with the longest unbroken run of wearing the mayoral chains.

After Waitemata he moved on to Invercargill, infamously joking in a cheese ad "I don't care where, as long as I'm mayor".

But come polling day on October 8, will Tim Shadbolt have to find somewhere else to rule?

OPINION: Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt is nowadays, by his own account, the devil you know.

John Hawkins Tim Shadbolt

The prospect of the local body elections delivering an exorcism-of-sorts cannot be discounted.

But his two challengers face a task that has to date confounded all comers: unseating the mayor with the longest track record of any still standing.

After two terms in Waitemata, Shadbolt was elected Invercargill Mayor in 1993, then dumped for a single term, but returned in 1998 for an unbroken run during which he's never been seriously challenged, even when Suzanne Prentice had a crack.

READ MORE:

* Mayor under the blowtorch

* Better with a businessman mayor?

Assailing him this time are TV quizmaster Tom Conroy from University Challenge and journalist-turned-councillor Karen Arnold, who has been a sharp critic-from-within of his leadership.

They're a redoubtable pair in terms of local credentials. Shadbolt has to be pleased there are two of them, potentially splitting the anti-him votes between them.

John Hawkins Karen Arnold

Arnold is a former Southland Times civics reporter and Conroy the managing director of the Invercargill-based Cue Productions (formerly CueTV).

Conroy campaigns on the basis he would bring business discipline to the mayoralty, at a time when economic and social pressures demand a businesslike approach to running the city.

Arnold and Shadbolt both insist the job is more about governance skills. That's one of her main beefs about Shadbolt's style.

If no great animosity is evident between Shadbolt and Conroy, the same cannot be said for his relationship with Arnold. Things have reached the stage where she is suing him, and Fairfax Media, for defamation.

She pointedly campaigns on the basis that she'd be not only a fresher mayor, but a full-time one.

In response he cites the benefits that come from his high and hard-case profile. His wider promotional work being all about "letting people know we exist and what we've achieved."

John Hawkins Tom Conroy

Let us know while you're at it, the city's grumblers retort.

Among their issues, the lamentable state of downtown Invercargill. The central business district is in sort need of an upgrade and the council's progress on this front has been grindingly slow.

Of late the holdup has been the need to mesh this project into a wider regional development strategy, still under construction. A key goal of it is to attract more people to a region whose population is statistically static, and therefore a shrinking proportion of New Zealand's.

A particular embarrassment for the Shadbolt council is the acknowledged debacle of a trip made by council officers to suss out festive lights made in Invercargill's sister city in China, Suqian.

The trip, authorised by council chief executive Richard King and conducted without prior consent of elected councillors, cost $21,000 but resulted in the purchase of $5500 lights that, it turns out, aren't compliant with New Zealand standards.

Indicative of poor governance, says Arnold.

Next time make it a one-way trip, says Conroy.

Amid the peptic public displeasure over that little lot, Shadbolt hasn't been getting great traction for his big-picture defence that the council's rates hikes had been the lowest in the country for the past three years.

Elections aren't decided only by ratepayers, in any case. Not all voters will be filling out their forms in the acute awareness of how much money the council has hoovered from their pockets.

Shadbolt probably wasn't being as offhand as he sounded when at a recent candidates' meeting he said people kept voting him back as mayor "because they like me".

When Invercargill startled the country -- and to some extent itself -- by first electing Shadbolt from a field of 14 candidates, there was a sense of frisson. For ages there was feeling that, for better or worse, he livened the place up no end.

And Southlanders are well aware they don't, typically, attract the nation's attention all that often.

There came a time when The Southland Times editorialised that any local who heads north on a trip should be issued with a card giving them an updated report on the mayor's wellbeing. Because they were bound to be asked: "How's Tim?"

In time Shadbolt has become the last thing people back when he arrived might have expected. A figure of stability.

Or at least a pretty familiar brand of slight instability.

He is now, in effect, trying to sell the message that he's a less risky option than his rivals.

The question now becomes whether Invercargill voters figures have, if not sympathy for the devil--you-know, then at least the feeling that they've had, or they're going to get, satisfaction.

- Stuff