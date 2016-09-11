Who's protecting out heritage?

Jacinda v David: 'Is anyone protecting our heritage buildings?'

supplied The Conservation Department's former visitor centre at Aniwaniwa, Te Urewera National Park, was designed by prominent architect John Scott in the early 1970s.

Opinion: We might have a minister of heritage but that hasn't saved a significant work of architecture.

Travel almost anywhere beyond the Pacific and you will have had that moment when you realise that most countries have buildings that predate New Zealand's founding document. And not just a handful – there's an ancient pub for every ancient cathedral, a Gothic town hall for every medieval bridge, almost to the point where you're left wondering if they take them for granted. I distinctly remember walking freely through an old church once and hearing someone mutter "if this was in New Zealand, we'd at least rope this off."

But we don't rope off our heritage. We pull it down.

That's at least the impression you'd have been left with if you paid any attention to the latest example – the Aniwaniwa Visitor Centre. The centre sits in the bush near Lake Waikaremoana, and has done since 1976. What, I hear you say – a heritage building that was built only four decades ago? Yes, and not only a heritage building, a Category One Historic Place and one of national significance.

You see, Aniwaniwa was designed by John Scott, a man who has been described by the Institute of Architects as not only a "pioneering Maori architect" but an "outstanding figure in 20th Century New Zealand architecture." Buildings like the one he designed to sit in this landscape can't be recreated. John has passed, but he has left us some fine legacy buildings that we have a responsibility to protect.

I'm not for a moment pretending that the preservation of this building has been straightforward – these situations rarely are. The land it sits on is held by Tuhoe; the care and maintenance of the building, however, was up to the Department of Conservation. Concerns over the apparent ability of the building to withstand an earthquake meant the first floor was closed in 2007. By 2010 a report on weather-tightness issues was interpreted to mean that the building needed to sit entirely empty and unused, and that is exactly what happened. Letters from around that time show that because DOC had no interest in going back into the building, they also had no interest in spending any money on it. Let's face it, they were struggling to do their job with what budget they had, it was never going to be their priority. But it needed to be someone's priority.

You can't blame those who were fighting to protect this building for thinking that they could find a way through. The Historic Places Trust registered the building, and was very clear about its importance. In 2010 Chris Finlayson, then the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, also seemed supportive, and assured Ngati Ruapani (who have long advocated for the building to be preserved) that it was indeed worthy of restoration and that he had been "assured" by the then-Minister of Conservation that "there is no danger of it being demolished." And, of course, the chances of demolition must have seemed impossible when Maggie Barry became not only Minister for Conservation but also Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage. Surely the minister in charge of the building would wear her heritage hat and ensure it would be saved?

But they were wrong. This week, work began to tear this Heritage Category One listed building down.

I could run through all of the rationale I have read for why we have ended up in this place, just as I could do for multiple heritage buildings that have been demolished in recent years, but that would miss the point. There will always be a reason to pull a heritage building down. That is the easy option. Taking responsibility for what taonga we have, being willing to invest and care for it – that's the hard bit.

At the time of writing, Aniwaniwa was in the process of being dismantled, but there was still time. Saving this heritage building will still take someone in Government making that hard call though. If they don't, it will be another loss for all of us.

David Seymour responds:

Aren't we lucky to have Jacinda and 30-odd architects around to tell Tūhoe about their history, ignoring the fact that the visitor centre was built with no say from iwi, who now want the leaky, condemned, abandoned eyesore removed.

The protesters are no doubt the same type of people who decided in 2015 to climb a kauri tree on someone's private property to blackmail the owner so as not to chop it down, even though the owner had been through all of the appropriate processes and owned the land.

These may also be the same chardonnay socialists - whom Gerry Brownlee had to fight with in Christchurch - who wanted buildings that were literally death-traps to be preserved.

I'm all for heritage, but it really irks me when busybodies who probably heard a story on Radio New Zealand run to politicians to strong-arm the community affected or legitimate owner into doing what they think is best.

