Putting gloss on bad news

Real cost of runaway housing market comes home to roost

Peter Meecham Housing costs eating even further into household budgets

The real costs of the housing crisis are starting to be sheeted back to this government.

A new report measuring income inequality in New Zealand paints a clear picture of who is shouldering the biggest burden - the poorest households, which are now spending more than half their income on housing.

Housing costs compared to household income rose from 29 per cent in 2013, to 49 per cent.

So what was the Government's line? New Zealand is headed in "the right direction".

The figures are in the latest Household Incomes Report, which is prepared by the Ministry of Social Development.

​Its other findings include that the number of children experiencing material hardship - living in a cold, damp house, or owning only one pair of shoes - rose from 145,000 to 155,000.

Around 85,000 children were in "severe" hardship, up 5000.

So why was the Government hailing it as a good news story? It's all about how you spin it of course - the numbers show that on a pure percentage basis, child poverty rates were down from 29 per cent in 2014 to 28 per cent last year.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley used the findings to declare "there is no rise in poverty and material hardship trends for children, which the report says are flat or falling".

And as she notes, we're even doing pretty well compared to the rest of the world.

Over the last four years, the median household income rose, on average, by just under 3 per cent, well ahead of countries like Britain, France, Germany and the United States where incomes have either fallen or barely risen in the years since the global financial crisis.

But dig a little beneath the numbers and it's not nearly so rosy.

The stated rise in median household incomes among the poorest New Zealanders is skewed by pension payments, which have risen at a rate faster than inflation.

And superannuitants of course, are among those least affected by runaway house prices, other than as beneficiaries of rampant capital gains.

Once they are excluded, those on the lowest incomes probably even barely tread water.

No wonder people always say about politics that there are three kinds of lies - lies, damn lies and statistics.

