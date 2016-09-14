Interestingly uninteresting

The sound of the National Party talking to itself

FACEBOOK/NATIONAL PARTY National runs its first live Facebook Q&A with Prime Minister John Key. It was as uninteresting and self-aware as it sounds.

OPINION: The National Party billed the event as its first ever live Q&A session with Prime Minister John Key "here on our Facebook page".

Okay, so there was never much chance it would get interesting but it was surprising just how incredibly uninteresting it mostly was.

Yes, the PM did discuss his TV watching habits, appeared to tell son Max Key the milk goes in first when you make a cup of tea, talked about his culinary skills, and said he liked a bit of excitement.

Grey's Anatomy: John Key watches it.

Key sounded as if he was losing hope the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal would be ratified in the US, and the session turned serious for a short while when the issue of suicide was discussed.

READ MORE:

* Top 10 awkward John Key moments

* Last Week Tonight's John Oliver says 'gigantic clown' John Key makes great TV

* John Oliver lampoons Joyce 'dildo-gate'

* John Key's rap battle goes global

* PM John Key lampooned on US comedy show

* Ponytail-pulling Prime Minister John Key makes world headlines

MIKE SEGAR The world over, people are scared about this man getting into power. But spare a thought for John Key, whose TPP plans could be scuppered.

Much of the time it sounded like a drive to raise funds and attract members for the 2017 election, which I guess was hardly surprising.

Sitting with Key was Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean, who asked the questions, and party president Peter Goodfellow.

First question was about National supporting women in Parliament.

123rf John Key is able to identify with many Kiwis by virtue of the fact he eats.

"Oh, good question," enthused Dean, sounding like a primary teacher.

Key said National was always looking to bring more women in.

Before things got too exciting, Goodfellow chipped in with a question about why the 2017 election was so critical. Time to put the kettle on.

DAVID ROWLAND John Key says he enjoys a bit of excitement in his life. Whatever that means.

The next question: "Prime Minister how do you handle stress?" Apparently if you enjoy your job you can cope. Sometimes you do just have to let a few things go.

"I like a bit of excitement, trying to go to the gym first thing in the morning, or hit a few golf balls on Sunday afternoon, or go out and have some nice meals with (wife) Bronagh."

A question about rising house prices - nothing new in this answer.

ROBERT STEVEN/FAIRFAX NZ Ah, it's golf. Because golf is exciting.

How is the government helping small business to grow? Something to do with a balance around legislation and regulation, and opening markets. "We're seeing tremendous growth in New Zealand."

A question from someone called Max

"Tea. Do you put the milk in before or after?"

SARAH BROOK/FAIRFAX NZ You heard it here: Put the milk in first.

Key: "OK you put the milk in first, sunshine, and if you would make me a tea occasionally I'd appreciate it."

"Prime Minister what is your 10-year vision for New Zealand".

Key: prosperous, healthcare, support for older New Zealanders, infrastructure, education, vibrant, confident, outward looking.

After that seemingly endless piece of compelling viewing it's time for some light relief, and it arrives with a question about Key's favourite TV programme. Turns out it's Breaking Bad. "I'm watching Narcos at the moment, actually Bronagh and I are watching that ... a range of different things" That range includes Grey's Anatomy and The Big Bang Theory.

Dean mentioned Real Housewives of Auckland. Key said he hadn't seen it. Bronagh had and she was "running a bit of a commentary at home, but for good order and good measure I'll keep that to myself".

Dean liked the next question about immigration. Heard the answer to that before as well.

How will the US presidential election affect New Zealand? A question that's actually a bit interesting and it seems Key may be turning pessimistic on the TPP. Both main candidates had said they were opposed, Key said, although there was some possibility the deal could be signed in the lame duck period - the time after the election but before the new president is sworn in.

"If Donald Trump gets in I think you really are going to struggle to get TPP over the line." If Hillary Clinton got in there might be a bit more of a chance.

Enough of the questions with some actual substance. Time to ask the PM if he cooks.

"I always cook when I'm home, but then I'm home not that often. I really like cooking. I find it quite therapeutic ... I like it because I like eating, and secondly I like that basically you're doing something for someone else ... Typically, I would say Sunday nights definitely ... so I'd say once a week, and a range of different things from beef stroganoff to roast chicken."

Goodfellow and Key "talk around some of the finer details" of the 2017 election campaign. This is definitely eyes-glaze-over time and even the number of people watching the live chat starts falling, from maybe a top of around 450 down to 375.

That's over and Dean assures us there's some "real good" questions.

What is the Government doing about the mental health crisis? Key says it's "a very serious issue" and the Government's putting a couple of hundred million more dollars into the area.

"I also took a particular interest in the area of youth mental health." So, the Prime Minister is giving himself a pat on the back, but he does acknowledge the country's high suicide rate.

"It's a very serious issue in New Zealand. About 500 people a year commit suicide ... Tragically a large number of boys actually in that group that commit suicide, quite a lot of Maori boys actually. So we've done a lot of different things in that space. The reality is that we need to both spend more money and we need more facilities, we need to invest in more of those facilities .. and we also have to get to the heart of often drug and alcohol issues."

Next up, a question about reducing inequality. Surprise, Key says it's very slightly decreasing if anything - first government in 43 years to raise benefits. Heard all this before, too.

Worst thing about being the Prime Minister - long hours and being away from your family.

Key was asked about his position on free tertiary education, and he thinks the settings are "broadly about right".

What's Key's defining moment as PM? "It's been our reaction to Christchurch because it was a moment when our second largest city in New Zealand was truly in a crisis and truly the Government had to make some big calls and get it right." Truly.

And that's it. Judging by the comments that came up on the Facebook page, there appeared to have been many more questions but, hey, this was National's party and it will answer if it wants to.

- Stuff