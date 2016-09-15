Kermadec shoals could have been avoided

Key must shoulder his share of the blame for Kermadec ship wreck

​OPINION: "I thought it would be pretty much universally supported by everyone, and got proved to be slightly wrong."

Famous last words by John Key, harking back to his announcement of the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary at the United Nations - a year ago to the day.

There have been plenty of barbs fired at Environment Minister Nick Smith this week, much of it deserved.

He stoked the heat in the debate by stressing the irreconcilability of a sanctuary that allowed fishing. His rigid stance on apologies or a backward step didn't help.

​But when it comes to Maori anger over the lack of consultation, the prime minister must shoulder his share of the blame.

He must have known - or should have known - there was no consultation. Did he need reminding of the foreshore and seabed, the legal stoush over state assets sales and talks over fresh water?

When it comes to treaty rights it pays to talk, to consult, to share management and to look for ways to preserve mana on all sides.

It's not as if there is any shortage of examples, from the Waikato River to the Urewera settlement.

Just why Key "thought we were on safe ground" is hard to fathom.

He was pouring oil on troubled coalition waters on Thursday, forecasting "zero chance" of it escalating into a major bust-up with the Maori Party.

Smith's no-take sanctuary was just the "gold standard". A sanctuary is the end goal. Most Kiwis want it. So cool heads, We'll get there. No rush.

But for all his mollifying words, and talk of a "mana-enhancing" relationship, he needs to tread carefully.

The Maori Party represents 50 per cent of his majority and the foreshore and seabed spat was its reason for being.

Despite the Government's attempts to distinguish it from the Kermadecs question, there are clear parallels. Both over-ride an existing right.

There is a possible solution out there; a co-management deal that sets a 25 year no-take period - without extinguishing fishing rights - followed by a review.

But in the meantime the two sides are back at the table, with a chastened Government pondering a useful lesson; before you grandstand on the world stage, make sure things are sorted at home.

