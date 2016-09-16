Women's Minister must make a stand

Opinion: Women's Minister Louise Upston must stop taking back seat on issues that matter

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Women's Minister Louise Upston has faced a hailstorm of criticism over her response to the Chiefs stripper scandal.

OPINION: As far as symbolism goes, Louise Upston's cameo at a women's conference was far from ideal.

Coming at the end of a week where she was accused of a "dereliction of duty", the Women's Minister sat in the Wellington audience, smiling uncomfortably with a TV camera in her face as Prime Minister John Key, not she, addressed the National Council of Women's 120th anniversary.

While some media claimed she had declared herself "too busy" to make a speech, an email chain released by the minister's office made it clear she was always meant to attend as back-up to Key, rather than the main event.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Prime Minister John Key has stood by his Women's Minister.

Nevertheless, the images of Upston sitting and quietly watching chimed uncomfortably with suggestions she has often taken a back seat when it comes to women's rights.



The catalyst for the criticism? Her tepid response to the Chiefs' alleged mistreatment of a stripper at their end-of-season celebrations, as well as NZ Rugby's questionable internal investigation into the fiasco.

ONE NEWS Jan Logie, backed by fellow female parliamentarians, said Upston had plenty of options to get involved.

High-profile women like Louise Nicholas and Dame Susan Devoy were lining up to support Scarlette, the stripper who made the allegations, and call for the rugby organisations to be held to account.

Upston's response? A written statement saying it would "not be appropriate" to comment on the Chiefs case as it was "entirely a matter" for NZ Rugby, but blandly expressing her disappointment with "general media reports of these sorts of issues" where sportspeople had not "upheld the high standards we expect of our role models".

Generalities about men treating women with respect are impossible to dispute, but seem inadequate when set against Scarlette's account of players throwing gravel at her, touching her inappropriately and chanting obscenely.

Prime Minister John Key has defended Louise Upston's refusal to comment on the Chief's stripper scandal.

Had it been an isolated incident, Upston may have been given the benefit of the doubt, but she has some form when it comes to her handling of women's issues.

After becoming Women's Minister in 2014, she declared her enjoyment of beauty pageants and chivalrous acts like men opening doors for women, further explaining that she was "not interested in being a flag-waver" for feminism.

As personal beliefs, they're reasonable to have.

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ The Chiefs' end-of-year celebrations, and NZ Rugby's investigations, have loomed large over the political landscape in recent weeks.

Coming from the minister of a department meant to "act as a catalyst for action and change"? More than a little concerning.

Since then, she has seemed happy to talk about the big-picture issues like pay equality, but reluctant to weigh in on specific incidents, such as the Prime Minister's ponytail-pulling incident with an Auckland waitress (although criticising your boss in public is admittedly a minefield for any employee).

That approach is largely by design: as Upston told Parliament in a speech this week, she does not want to be seen as barking at every passing car at the expense of the wider issues which are holding back women in New Zealand.

But that's a misguided approach. Standing up for women's rights in general means standing up for the rights of women like Scarlette, who need those in a position of power to speak up for them.

Upston may not have been privy to the events of the Chiefs' night out, or the inner workings of NZ Rugby, but the facts in the public arena should have been enough to form a judgement.

Certainly, the Human Rights Commission felt confident enough to pen an open letter to NZ Rugby asking them to tackle their shortcomings, while Key himself declared there were "a lot of lessons to be learned".

Upston's reticence is all the more puzzling, given the fact National isn't short on female ministers willing to speak their mind on women's issues.



OTHER MINISTERS EMBRACING 'FEMINIST' LABEL

Judith Collins and Paula Bennett may be polarising figures, but both have been happy to embrace the "feminist" label – contra Upston – and take offenders to task, most recently witnessed in Bennett's campaign against Wicked Campers' misogynistic slogans.

While neither would criticise Upston's comments when asked this week, both were quick to weigh in boots and all against the Chiefs and NZ Rugby.

Collins, a lifelong Chiefs supporter, told the team to "grow up" and apologise, while Bennett declared that NZ Rugby's internal investigation into the scandal "just doesn't feel right".

In an ideal world, someone like Bennett would take over the portfolio and be given free rein to speak her mind on the issues of the day.

But the fact that Upston sits outside of Cabinet, and the meagre $5 million of funding given to the Ministry for Women, suggests it's not seen as a role for a high-powered minister.



SYMBOLISM AS IMPORTANT AS ACTION

That's not the same as saying Key and National are dismissive of women's issues.

Ministers are known to run a "women voters" test over decisions before they get the seal of approval, while Key's ability to appeal to women is seen as crucial factor in National's enduring success.

Women have been at the forefront of a number of policies, including this week's announcement of an overhaul to family violence laws which was welcomed by female survivors of domestic abuse.

Yet symbolism is important as well as action, and Upston has recently given the impression of a minister out of her depth when it comes to taking a stand.

Indeed, there have been suggestions that she was cautioned against weighing into the Chiefs scandal by others in the Government – if true, that would hardly be a vote of confidence in her ability to handle any whiff of controversy.



MINISTER MUST SPEAK OUT

Calls for Upston's resignation seem hasty, but she must change her approach to cases like Scarlette's if she is to do her role justice.

As Key himself pointed out, the role of Women's Minister is not blessed with resources, making the office holder's ability and willingness to speak out for women like Scarlette all the more vital.

There are signs that Upston's office is suitably chastened by the fiasco, and it seems unlikely that we will see a repeat performance given a similar case in future.

Key has also backed his minister, suggesting that the media furore is a beat-up as much as anything else.

But with the near-certainty of a Cabinet reshuffle before the end of the year, Upston may have to work doubly hard to ensure she spends more time out of her seat and taking a stand on the issues that matter.

