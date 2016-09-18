Dramatic start to Key's trip

US Syria strikes raise the stakes for PM's Security Council spotlight moment

OPINION: This week in the United States was always going to be a big one for Prime Minister John Key.

But the stakes have been raised even further after what has been a drama filled start to Key's New York programme.

As Key's US arrival was delayed by a medical agency on his Air New Zealand flight, the United Nations Security Council was holding an emergency session on Syria behind closed doors.

An explosion that rocked Manhattan around the same time was seemingly unrelated, but it will put security services even more on edge in a week when New York hosts the UN General Assembly and hordes of world leaders.

The emergency Security Council session was sparked by air strikes by the US led coalition on Syria which Russia says killed as many as 100 or more Syrian government soldiers.

In an escalating war of words, the US has labelled Russia's summoning of the UN Security Council "a stunt", while Russia has accused the US of aiding Islamic State.

Caught in the middle on Saturday evening was New Zealand's permanent representative to the UN, Gerard van Bohemen, who chaired the emergency session because of New Zealand's presidency of the Security Council this month.

But on Wednesday morning it will be Key caught in the crossfire when he takes the chair for a special debate on Syria.

That debate was planned months ago; New Zealand wanted to use the end of its time on the Security Council to try and make a difference in Syria. The purpose of calling the debate was to discuss the failure to find a political solution.

The signs had been positive for progress; the US and Russia last week brokered a fragile ceasefire that made provisions for joint strikes on jihadi militants.

But the outbreak of fresh hostilities between Russia and the US threatens to derail everything, including the ceasefire.

Van Bohemen and Foreign Minister Murray McCully have been working the phones in the background to see what can be salvaged ahead of Wednesday's debate

If the current posturing spills over into Wednesday, the answer to that question may be not much.

But as New Zealand showed during its stint on the security council in the 1990s, when it used its presidency to force the Rwandan genocide onto the agenda of a silent UN, taking a stand can be important too.

