New York - a city on edge

Threat bought into the homes of New Yorkers

RASHID UMAR ABBASI/Reuters New York City police officers at the site of the Chealsea bombing

OPINION: Like millions of New Yorkers, I found out a massive manhunt was underway for a suspect in the Chelsea bombings when a loud alarm started blaring on my iPhone.

This is how the New York police alerted residents to be on the look out for Ahmad Khan Rahami, wanted in connection with the explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood.

Even before news sites had picked up the breaking news story, police had texted people directly with a name and picture of the man they were hunting.

SUPPLIED Ahmad Khan Rahami, arrested in connection with the blast in New York City.

New York is a city used to living on edge. But the massive security operation surrounding the United Nations building in downtown Manhattan after the latest attacks takes the sense of threat to a new level.

The attacks coincided with the UN's biggest week, when hordes of leaders arrive from around the world, including Prime Minister John Key.

HELEN KLISSER DURING John Key and Helen Clark in New York, where they have plotted the next steps in the battle for Clark to become UN Secretary General.

Security is always heavy but Saturday's bombing has seen the police presence boosted even further, by 1000 extra officers.

And that was before discovery Monday local time of more home made bombs and a prime suspect, which coincided with my walk to the UN, where Key is based for the week.

Getting close to the UN is almost impossible without a UN ID card; even with a card it can be a nightmare.

At 44th street, I flashed my card and police let a group of us through the barrier. Half way down we are greeted by another group on their way back.

"They won't let you through," we are warned.

Back to the end of the street, past sniffer dogs and police carrying military grade weapons, and down a couple of blocks for a repeat. Some of us are directed to another street which finishes in a dead end.

I ask a police officer if there is any street where we will be allowed through.

"Not at this particular time ma'am," he informs me. "We are still assessing the safest route through."

But another block down, the route to the UN is magically clear.

With the likes of US President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister Theresa May in town, the massive security operation is understandable.

But this is how it will be for the next week. Gridlock. Confusion, And a sense of constant threat.

