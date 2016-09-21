Key's big moment on Syria

ABDALRHMAN ISMAIL/REUTERS A rebel fighter in Syria, where a resolution to the conflict remains elusive.

OPINION: The gulf between diplomacy and bloody reality never seemed wider than in New York on Tuesday when the US insisted a fragile ceasefire in Syria still held, even as the bombs rained down.

With dozens of Syrian soldiers dead in a US-led airstrike, followed by the murderous bombing of an aid convoy - for which the US blames Russia - the ceasefire seemed doomed, along with any hope of a path forward.

Ahead of his departure for New York, Prime Minister John Key said it would be one of his biggest moments on the international stage when he takes the chair at the UN Security Council early Wednesday to lead a debate on Syria.

Never was a truer word spoken.

The debate has taken on fresh significance after the latest attack on aid convoy taking food to displaced Syrians near Aleppo.

But any hope that it might end in a resolution that forges a way forward is ravelling about as fast as the Syrian ceasefire.

Key takes the chair because is New Zealand's month in the presidency. We put Syria on the agenda before the latest events. But while the debate has taken on extra significance, those events have also raised the stakes and made any debate much more fraught.

It was always going to be a big ask, admittedly, to strike a resolution that found common ground between Russia and the US.

But the chances of finding agreement now have plunged even further.

So Wednesday's debate will try to steer a safe path between both, so as to "maximise the positive and minimise the risks", as one player put it.

The real talks, meanwhile, will be happening in New York hotel rooms, as US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov try to salvage the situation, even as their government's condemned each other's actions.

Such is the world of diplomacy.

