MPI emerges badly from Heron report

Fish-dumping report raises serious questions about ministry's culture

FAIRFAX NZ Michael Heron QC found MPI's decision not to prosecute fish dumpers was "flawed".

OPINION: In politics it's inevitably the cover-up, not the cock-up, that does the most harm.

Or to bend a phrase, "it's being economical with the truth, stupid".

And you don't have to delve too far into the report by QC Michael Heron into the handling of fish dumping prosecutions by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to conclude that for years the public has been kept in the dark about the ministry's lax approach.

Or to conclude, the ministry's self-interest came into play.

Or that its internal processes were slack.

Or to question whether MPI had become too close to commercial fishers, muddying its regulatory role with its interest in promoting the industry.

Releasing the Heron report on Friday, MPI boss Martyn Dunne, channelling Helen Clark, declared it was time to move on.

Well, not just yet.

Because someone really should be held to account for the issues Heron has unearthed, and there is no sign of that yet.

Try as MPI might, it's hard to dismiss as "irrelevant" the views of its own director of fisheries management, Dave Turner, in an internal email, that "discarding is a systemic failure of the current system and something we have not been able to get on top of from day 1 of the QMS (quota management system)".

Or to just brush off his view that while the tonnage cannot be quantified "we suspect they are significant to the point that they are impacting on stocks".

Nor that "if we found the golden bullet to stop discarding, we would probably put over half of the inshore fleet out of business overnight" because they could not cover the by-catch.

In fact, his outline – of why MPI did not prosecute the vessels caught on film dumping – sums up the broader problems brought to light by Heron.

They were: the delay in acting; the fact it would "punish" those who had agreed to have the cameras on board (intended to monitor Hector's Dolphin by-catch) as against those who had refused the cameras; the risk of a discharge without conviction after an expensive trial, and "other embarrassments at trial".

There were other reasons too, including that MPI wanted to implement widespread electronic monitoring and did not want to get the industry offside by launching a prosecution based on camera evidence.

Apparently it was felt that stepping outside the "implied immunity" offered to those who agreed to have the dolphin-monitoring cameras on board could scuttle the Integrated Electronic Monitoring and Reporting System (IEMRS) – which in the long run would better manage the fishery and identify dumping.

The upshot was confusion among some MPI compliance officers, with one manager commenting on the "grey area" that had arisen since electronic surveillance and on-board observers were put in place. What would happen when or if offending was detected?

(Heron's inquiries also found a direction from senior management in 2009 "to ignore discarding and misreporting of quota fish detected on one of the vessels involved in the summer dolphin observer programme". It resulted in no action being taken on any of the other 42 vessels involved in the programme, despite discarding allegedly being witnessed in about half of them.)

​It created the impression in the ministry's compliance arm that they should not investigate or prosecute where observers were on-board to observe "marine mammal interaction".

It all sits very uneasily with MPI's assurances back in May, when the issue first surfaced, that where evidence existed it would investigate and prosecute.

In his conclusion Heron found that in the third of three operations he reviewed, named Achilles, the decision not to prosecute for dumping was carefully considered and made "in good faith".

But in the end, the process and the decision were "flawed" primarily because they were influenced by factors that were not relevant.

He also found a "regrettable" lack of timely and accurate documentation of the prosecution decision.

It is clear the rules around discarding of fish had long concerned the ministry and the industry, which back in 2008 worried that dumping and discarding practices were contrary to reporting requirements.

But whatever its drawbacks, Heron concludes that the law appears to be regularly disobeyed.

And as he tellingly points out, one of the vessels involved in Operation Achilles landed and retained all quota species, showing that it is possible to obey the law – so it is incumbent on all fishers to do so.

Yes.

Just as it was, and is, incumbent on MPI to apply its regulatory role with vigour, not trawl for reasons to waive the rule-breakers through.

Oh, and to hold to account those who lapsed, not drop the Heron report, express regret and "move on".

- Stuff