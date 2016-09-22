After UN debate, Syrians wait

Security Council won't be where Syria's fate is decided

TRACY WATKINS/STUFF.CO.NZ Prime Minister John Key speaks to media after chairing the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria.

Realistically, John Key was never going to have to drag the Russians and Americans apart while chairing the United Nations Security Council debate on Syria.

The diplomatic dance moves are usually well rehearsed to avoid such scenes and the chairman's role is largely a symbolic one.

But even hardened diplomats could not disguise the raw emotion that surrounds Syria and its ongoing and catastrophic humanitarian disaster.

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS The Security Council in session.

Between Russia and the United States, there were heated barbs and the sort of finger pointing that has come to characterise the failure of efforts to get a Syrian peace process on track.

READ MORE:

* Key's full speech to the United Nations Security Council

* Key blasts UN Security Council over 'vested interests' preventing action on Syria

* Hopes fading of Syria resolution as PM John Key prepares to chair UN meeting

* Key's big moment on Syria * Make America great again? Yeah, nah is Key's message to US audience

* John Key and Helen Clark in the UN crossfire ahead of Syria talks [video]

* Australian RAAF planes involved in accidental strikes on Syrian troops

* Syria and Russia accuse US-led coalition of striking government troops

* Syria ceasefire takes effect with Assad emboldened, opposition wary

But where Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov launched into a dry and highly technical defence of the actions of Russian and Syrian forces blamed for the deaths of 20 aid workers, an impassioned Kerry was clearly angry.

ONENews The US Secretary of State has criticised Moscow over its accounts of the deadly bombing.

Kerry accused Lavrov of living in a parallel universe, and was coldly scathing of Russia's backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose government is accused of atrocities including the use of chemical weapons on his own people.

"How can people go sit at a table with a regime that bombs hospitals and drops chlorine gas again and again and again and again and acts with impunity?", Kerry asked.

But the limitations of the Security Council were laid bare when Kerry called for a no-fly zone over humanitarian aid routes, in order to restore trust and get the flow of aid back on track.

UNITED NATIONS Prime Minister John Key chaired the United Nations Security Council meeting.

That was never going to be put to the vote around the Security Council table; the chances of it failing are too high

The special debate on Syria was initially convened by New Zealand to enshrine the September 9 ceasefire deal between Kerry and Lavrov.

Instead it took place amid the disintegration of the ceasefire, dozens killed in the last week alone as a result of bombings by both sides after the ceasefire was struck.

New Zealand will count it as a success that none of the big players used the debate to repudiate a fresh ceasefire, or walk away from efforts to find a pathway forward.

But any discussions about that pathway will happen away from the Security Council, in meeting rooms and hotel lobbies, where the main players are the same ones who fire barbs at each other across the Security Council table, Russia and America.

Because the paradox of the Security Council is that none of those who took part in the debate disagreed that Syria was a humanitarian catastrophe, or that there was blood on all their hands for failing to bring that to an end.

But achieving that seems beyond the organisation, despite all the power concentrated within its walls.

- Stuff