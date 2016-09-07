Positively facing uncertain future

Billy Dravitzki's spirits high after mountainbike crash left teen with broken back

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff.co.nz Nelson mountain biker Billy Dravitzki in recovering in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital following a crash in Nelson on Saturday.

Teenager Billy Dravitzki still does not know if he will walk again after a devastating mountainbike crash but his positive outlook has never wavered.

It's been little over a week since 15-year-old Billy broke his back tackling the downhill Kaka track near Nelson. He has been in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital where he has been moved into a wheelchair and begun physiotherapy.

Billy said it was "humbling" to receive so much support from everyone who knew him and was overwhelmed by people's generosity and want to "give their hard-earned money" to help him.

supplied Billy Dravitzki is in high spirits despite a mountainbike crash that left him with a broken back.

"People have just wanted to donate. I think just because it's a way of helping out. It's just crazy the amount of people that want to do it."

He said apart from a camera to keep him occupied outside therapy sessions Billy would look to donate funds to the New Zealand Spinal Trust or Westpac Rescue Helicopters if he didn't need ongoing support down the track.

Billy's mother Jenny said it wasn't just monetary support that had kept Billy's spirits high.

"[Sunday] was like National Billy Day. We had so many people from Nelson come and visit. It's just been overwhelming," she said.

"They actually don't know really if he'll walk again or if he'll be in a chair. He does have feeling in his legs.

"Probably not much has changed [since last week]. He's very sort of philosophical about the whole thing. He's like, 'you know mum, if I don't walk again, it is what it is and I just have to accept this new challenge'."

Billy started working his upper body in his physiotherapy sessions on Tuesday and said he knew there was a long road ahead of him but when he was hanging out with his mates it was as though he wasn't "in bed or anything ... which is real cool".

