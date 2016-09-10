Nixon heads south

Wakefield Hotel owners purchase mansion, but not Nixon statue

Marion van Dijk The office of Haldeman LLC in Wakefield, near Nelson, which until recently featured a statue of former American president Richard Nixon. The property has been sold to the proprietors of the neighbouring Wakefield Hotel.

Much like his infamous career, Richard Nixon is headed south.

A life-sized bronze statue of the disgraced U.S. president which stood in the manicured grounds of publishing business Haldeman LLC in Wakefield, near Nelson, has been auctioned off to a Christchurch buyer on Trade Me.

The gated property, with a 14-bedroom mansion modelled on the White House, was part-owned by Haldeman director Tony Katavich. In 2013, Katavich said people were unaware, or chose to ignore, Nixon's peacekeeping achievements, particularly with China and Russia.

The property was sold last month to a family company owned by Wakefield Hotel proprietors the Vercoes, Bruce Vercoe confirmed on Friday.

Vercoe said 52 Edward Street joined onto the neighbouring hotel, which "gives us a few options".

The custom-built property that Haldeman moved into in 2012 also features an artificial lake on 1.4 hectares of landscaped grounds,

It was put on the market in June with an asking price of $1.1 million.

Vercoe said the family had no immediate plans for the site but "one or two thoughts in mind that we will follow up on".

"Wakefield's going to be an up and coming township ... Council are looking at zoning some more areas residential.

"Because GJ Gardner built the place we knew what the value was and we were comfortable with what he was asking for it," he said in reference to Katavich.

Katavich made headlines for a long-running employment dispute with a former employee Mia Nelson. In May this year Employment Court Judge Anthony Ford found Nelson was the subject of a "sustained campaign of intimidatory conduct" from Katavich.

Judge Ford said Katavich wrote to the Ministry of Justice, seeking to have Nelson's legal aid withdrawn, sent slanderous emails to her future employer, and offered her partner cash for evidence that would harm her case in court.

His company was ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay Nelson more than $35,000 in 2013 after he demoted and dismissed her from a managerial role at Haldeman.

Katavich had appealed that decision.

The Employment Court also heard Haldeman employees were subject to strange workplace rules which barred them from face-to-face interaction and saw their break times announced by audio messages from fitness guru Richard Simmons.

Haldeman sells information packages on topics including adoption and mining, although lawyer Luke Acland claimed during the court hearing that such information was freely available online.

Katavich sold the Nixon statue via Trade Me, and is also selling a limousine, a professional-grade amplifier and a Breville juicer.

His Wakefield home is also for sale, with an asking price of $1.4m.

