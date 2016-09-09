Children injured in Nelson house fire

WARREN GAMBLE/Stuff.co.nz Firefighters attend a house fire at Weka St. Nelson.

Several children suffered burns when a Nelson house caught fire tonight.

Two girls received burns to their legs, and a boy had a burn to his knee after the blaze broke out in a Weka St home at about 8.15pm.

Neighbours Lillian and Brian Reynish heard yelling and screaming from the family next door, and ran outside. They heard someone yelling "My house is on fire, my house is on fire," and screaming about kids in the home.

SALLY KIDSON Firefighters at a house fire on Weka St, Nelson tonight.

Brian Reynish was initially worried that there were children still in the burning kitchen. He smashed a window and tried to douse the flames with a garden hose.

He then discovered the children were all out of the house.

"The kids are safe, that's the main thing," he said.

It was believed there were five children in the house at the time, including two babies who appeared to be unhurt.

Reynish said the family had moved into the state home recently. It's believed they had been homeless for a lengthy period and had recently appeared on a television programme about their housing struggles.

The children's distraught mother, who was out at the time of the fire, arrived home as firefighters tackled the blaze.

A neighbour carried one of the girls to her house to put her burned leg under a cold shower.

"It looked like a nasty burn," she said.

Another girl soaked her burned foot in the neighbour's bathroom sink.

The children were then treated by ambulance officers at the scene before being taken to Nelson Hospital.

Senior station officer Rob Allan said after ensuring all the occupants were accounted for firefighters entered the house wearing breathing apparatus. The fire had moved from the kitchen to the ceiling void.

Other firefighters removed roof tiles. Flames could be seen coming out of the roof space.

Allan said the fire was not suspicious. The house had smoke alarms.

The damage was largely to the kitchen and roof void, but most of the house appeared to be ok.

